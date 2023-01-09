Read full article on original website
Yvonne H
4d ago
Very few Girl Scouts do their own selling anymore (for lots of reasons) & rely on mom/dad, etc to sell them. The Girl Scouts themselves get VERY little of the money. The cookies themselves have gone down in quality and quantity and are WAY too overpriced. It's sad really.
abc27.com
Franklin County online Pa. Lottery player wins $350K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky winner in Franklin County won an online prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a player from Franklin County took home a prize of $357,404.72 on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot.
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania celebrates National Change a Pet’s Life Day with free adoption
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be celebrating National Change a Pet’s Life Day by hosting a four-day fee-waived adoption event from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to Humane Pennsylvania, National Change a Pet’s Life Day is on Jan. 24 and...
“Most Haunted Road In Pennsylvania”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads in Pennsylvania are some of the most famously haunted destinations in the United States. From eerie forests to abandoned roadside attractions, the Keystone State is home to a variety of spooky locales that are sure to send chills down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Pennsylvania:
abc27.com
Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew...
abc27.com
Delaware man allegedly stole $850 in video games from Lancaster Target
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man allegedly stole 15 videos games valued at nearly $850 from a Target in Lancaster. It was later found he had allegedly attempted to or stole nearly $30,000 in merchandise from several Target stores. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, 27-year-old Juan...
abc27.com
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.3 billion
(WHTM) — Another Mega Millions drawing is happening tonight, and the jackpot continues to climb. The jackpot is not up to $1.3 billion, and the higher that number goes the more people are buying tickets, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. abc27 caught up with some residents to see what...
abc27.com
Men charged with alleged scheme to defraud Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1M in tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that they have indicted two men by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike commission. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that in 2018, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano of Hamilton, New Jersey, 37-year-old Sergio Jara of Allentown, as well as others began to buy thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police announce fourth quarter firearms purchase denial investigations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted over 300,000 background checks during the fourth quarter, making it the second-highest quarter of the year. The PICS conducted a total of 321,664 background checks. The state police also released the number of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania colleges receive $1 million Hunger-Free Campus funding
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf announced that $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants were awarded to 28 institutions of higher education (IHE) and private licensed schools to combat student hunger across the commonwealth. Stay up to date on the...
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
abc27.com
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announces $11.8 million investment to improve Pennsylvania climate resiliency
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced an investment of $11.8 million for improvements to help make the commonwealth more resilient to climate change. The investment will go towards streamside forest buffers, converting lawns to meadows and trees, and planting...
WFMZ-TV Online
A little snow overnight into early Monday; temperatures remain cool, but not that cold for some time
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some snow arriving late leading to a C-1” in spots. Areas to the south will have a rain/snow mix or just rain. Low: 30. MONDAY: An early rain/snow shower then clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 45. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 28. FORECAST SUMMARY.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania health care system to raise minimum wages
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based health care system UPMC announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it will be increasing its minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025. According to the company, the change in wage will happen at UPMC locations in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg,...
Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee
If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
This Pa. restaurant made a list of the best eateries featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Guy Fieri might be the Mayor of Flavor Town, but he’s spent a lot of time visiting other towns and cities to highlight the best places to get a tasty meal. His Food Network program “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has brought eateries from coast to coast a lot more attention, including several in Pennsylvania.
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp Reviews
Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to shoot first responders charged
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 34-year-old Berks County man was arrested for aggravated assault on Oct. 7, 2022, in Spring Township, Berks County after police say he allegedly threatened to shoot a group of first responders. First responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Chapel Hill at...
Snow, rain, wind possible during overcast week in central Pa.
Temperatures will be well above freezing this week, but forecasters say the midstate could still see a mix of snow and rain showers. Snow could start to fall before 10 p.m. Wednesday, after a cloudy but dry Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. The snow showers could be followed by some rain.
