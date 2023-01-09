Read full article on original website
Twitter API reportedly down, many third-party clients broken
Twitter’s API seems broken, cutting off access to many third-party Twitter clients. Popular third-party Twitter clients such as Tweetbot, Twitterrific, and Echofon stopped working at around 11 PM ET on Thursday, January 12. Users trying to access the apps are receiving error messages about authentication problems. 9to5Google reports that...
