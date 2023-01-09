ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Jack Ma's Alibaba climbs after the the billionaire gives up control of Ant Group

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YffMC_0k8VGJHY00
Jack Ma Shu Zhang/Reuters
  • Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba climbed 8.7% Monday, marking its sixth trading session of gains.
  • The rally comes as billionaire Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group, the fintech business empire he built decades prior.
  • Ant saw its $37 billion IPO canceled at the last minute in November 2020.

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba jumped on Monday after cofounder Jack Ma gave up control of his fintech business Ant Group.

Hong Kong-listed shares climbed 8.7%, marking Alibaba's sixth consecutive trading session of gains. On the New York Stock Exchange, US-listed shares rallied about 4%.

Alibaba confirmed on Saturday a previous report by the Wall Street Journal that said Ma would cede control of Ant. While the billionaire did not hold an executive role at the company, he had controlled Ant via an entity in which he held the dominant position, per the Journal. But after a series of shareholding adjustments, he gave up most of his voting rights.

Ant, the owner of Alipay, has undergone a regulator-driven reorganization since Beijing nixed its plans for a $37 billion initial public offering in November 2020.

At the time, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said the company had "significant issues," and didn't meet the necessary "information disclosure requirements."

However, when regulators pulled the plug, it also followed Ma's public criticism of the Chinese government.

"Without risk, no innovation can happen in this world," he said at a conference in Shanghai in October 2020. The Monday after those comments, state officials summoned Ma and other Alibaba execs to a meeting in Beijing, and Ant's public offering was cancelled the next day.

Over the subsequent months, China launched a sweeping tech crackdown that involved new rules related to data, antitrust, and cybersecurity practices. State authorities also came down hard on other Chinese tech firms, including ride-hailing giant Didi.

For now, Ant has no plans for an IPO, telling Reuters that it instead has been "focusing on its business rectification and optimization." Meanwhile, Reuters reported in November that Chinese authorities are set to impose a more than $1 billion fine on the company.

As for Ma, he largely disappeared from the public's eye in 2020, and been seen only occasionally. Last week, he resurfaced in Thailand hours before Ant Group announced in a statement he was giving up control of the company. Local media reported that Ma was at a restaurant with Soopakij Chearavanont, the chair of the Charoen Pokphand Group.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's energy bets in Japanese companies are turning out to be huge winners, with some up 100% since his initial investment

Warren Buffett's investments in five Japanese companies are emerging as winners in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. A Bloomberg analysis points out that share prices in Mitsubishi and Mitsui have respectively climbed 100% and 130% since Buffett's initial investments in 2020. The collective group of companies, after years of stagnant profit, is...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy