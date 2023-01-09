Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31
University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County School District to Open Pre-K Application on Jan. 30
The Lafayette County School District will open its online Pre-K application for the 2023-24 school year on Jan. 30. Applications will be accepted through the end of the day on Feb. 10. All students who apply will be scheduled for a screening appointment. The selection for this program is based...
hottytoddy.com
University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards
A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Recognizes Upper Elementary Students
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has implemented a new program to recognize students as “Sheriff’s Student of the Month.”. The program focuses on third- and fourth-grade students at Lafayette Upper Elementary. “Our school system does a great job of recognizing students for their hard work in their...
hottytoddy.com
Frederick Slabach Named UM Law School Dean
Frederick G. Slabach has been chosen as the new dean of the University of Mississippi School of Law following a national search. Slabach will join the university July 1, pending approval by the board of trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning. The Fernwood native is a veteran legal educator...
hottytoddy.com
New Construction in Oxford Increases in 2022
Oxford saw an increase in the number of homes and businesses being built in 2022. According to Oxford Building Official Johnathan Mizell, there were 414 residential construction permits issued in 2022, up from 303 in 2021. There were 99 commercial construction permits issued in 2022, up from 80 in 2021.
hottytoddy.com
Fake Bomb Threat at UM Called in Via Phone
A bomb threat early Friday morning at the University of Mississippi was phoned in, according to University Communications. The school issued an alert over its emergency warning system, REBALERT at about 7:30 announcing that the University Police Department was investigating an “unconfirmed” bomb threat on the campus and that police were sweeping buildings.
hottytoddy.com
Sound Enhances Sea Turtle Conservation
Two researchers at the University of Mississippi’s National Center for Physical Acoustics are battling sea turtle endangerment with an unlikely weapon. Wayne Carpenter, senior research and development engineer, and Bradley Goodwiller, research scientist, are using sound to monitor turtles that exit shrimp trawls through turtle exclusion devices. “Acoustic impacts...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Track & Field’s Cade Flatt to Run in 115th Millrose Games
Ole Miss track & field freshman Cade Flatt will be the lone collegiate athlete represented amidst a powerful group of professional runners in the men’s 800-meter at the 115th Millrose Games next month. The meet, run each year at The Armory in New York City, will be held Sat., Feb. 11.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge
An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Projected to Finish Tenth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
The Ole Miss men’s tennis team was picked to finish 10th in the SEC in the conference’s annual preseason coaches’ poll, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning. The Rebels received a total of 46 points, slotting in just 16 points shy of ninth place Alabama and four...
hottytoddy.com
Women’s Tennis Picked Tenth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
Ole Miss women’s tennis was picked to finish 10th in the SEC in the conference’s annual preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday afternoon. The Rebels received 6points, 21 behind Arkansas and three in front of Alabama. Ole Miss placed fifth among SEC West programs directly behind No. 9 voted Arkansas. Defending SEC champion Georgia placed second overall with 185 points while Texas A&M took the top spot. The Aggies are currently ranked fifth in the latest ITA NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll.
hottytoddy.com
Ashley Orkus Selected By KC Current In 2023 NWSL Draft
Three-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year Ashley Orkus capped off a tremendous collegiate career Thursday night by being drafted in the 2023 NWSL Draft. The Ole Miss all-time leader in career saves and shutouts was selected as the 47th overall pick in the fourth round by the KC Current. She...
hottytoddy.com
Kiffin’s Contract
HottyToddy.com has received the terms of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s new contract. Kiffin and the Ole Miss Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics finalized a new deal on Nov. 29, 2022. The new contract, which began Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2026, will pay the following...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Fights Past Georgia, 66-58
For only the second time in the history of Ole Miss women’s basketball and the first since 2010, the Rebels walked out of Stegeman Coliseum victorious Thursday night, after toppling Georgia, 66-58. Ole Miss continues its remarkable 5-0 start in conference play and moves to 3-0 on the road in SEC for the longest streak of its kind since 1992. The Rebels also picked up its first win against Georgia (13-6, 2-3 SEC) since 2015.
