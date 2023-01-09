Ole Miss women’s tennis was picked to finish 10th in the SEC in the conference’s annual preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday afternoon. The Rebels received 6points, 21 behind Arkansas and three in front of Alabama. Ole Miss placed fifth among SEC West programs directly behind No. 9 voted Arkansas. Defending SEC champion Georgia placed second overall with 185 points while Texas A&M took the top spot. The Aggies are currently ranked fifth in the latest ITA NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO