Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. The Scouted team has covered disaster preparedness for humans, as a few essential items kept on hand can make a huge difference in case of a natural disaster or emergency that requires sheltering in place or evacuation. But one thing to help you sleep a little easier at night when it comes to being prepared for the unexpected might not be as obvious: what to do in an emergency event with your pet(s). Planning in advance is critical, as many people see their fluffy friends as extensions of their family (including me). I’m fortunate enough to live somewhere without severe weather, but fires and other disasters can happen anyplace, and it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

1 DAY AGO