Coroner: Woman’s body found on Hosking Road off-ramp had been stabbed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a woman whose body was found on Highway 99 at the Hosking Road off-ramp died from multiple stab wounds.

The body of Karla Terron, 27, of San Fernando Valley had also been burned , according to reports. Coroner’s officials say Terron’s name was initially withheld as they tried to locate next of kin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.