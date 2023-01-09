Coroner: Woman’s body found on Hosking Road off-ramp had been stabbed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a woman whose body was found on Highway 99 at the Hosking Road off-ramp died from multiple stab wounds.
The body of Karla Terron, 27, of San Fernando Valley had also been burned , according to reports. Coroner’s officials say Terron’s name was initially withheld as they tried to locate next of kin.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
