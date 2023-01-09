ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Coroner: Woman’s body found on Hosking Road off-ramp had been stabbed

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GL7vL_0k8VDWcO00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a woman whose body was found on Highway 99 at the Hosking Road off-ramp died from multiple stab wounds.

The body of Karla Terron, 27, of San Fernando Valley had also been burned , according to reports. Coroner’s officials say Terron’s name was initially withheld as they tried to locate next of kin.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected carjacking suspect suffered major injuries after a crash that ended a pursuit Saturday night in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old driver allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a 73-year-old man at North Chester and Beardsley avenues, according to KCSO deputies. The suspect forced the driver […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

State Supreme Court refuses to review Sabrina Limon conviction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Supreme Court has denied a petition to review the murder conviction of Sabrina Limon, found guilty in 2017 in the death of her husband. The petition was filed in November and a court notification emailed Friday said it had been rejected. Limon will continue to serve 26 years and […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
WSB Radio

Woman’s body found in recycling truck

EUREKA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a woman’s dead body was found in a load of recyclables that was picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was found Thursday morning at the Samoa Resources Recovery Center, the Eureka Police Department told The Associated Press.
EUREKA, CA
AOL Corp

Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility

A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
EUREKA, CA
KGET

California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — California’s coastline keeps getting sledge-hammered by atmospheric rivers that have left beach town residents wondering, when will January’s storms ever end? Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges, and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KGET

Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Inmate bus breaks down on Interstate 5

An inmate bus broke down on Interstate 5 while transporting 34 inmates to Pitchess Detention Center on Friday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Lt. Luis Molina, an inmate bus at full capacity broke down on the northbound Interstate 5 exit at Magic Mountain...
KGET

IRS extending tax deadline for California storm victims

California storm victims have an extra month to file their taxes, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The IRS is offering the extension to individuals and businesses in areas covered President Biden’s emergency declaration, which now have until May 15 to file tax returns instead of April 18. To-date, the emergency declaration includes Colusa, El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms

The Missouri House of Representatives proposed a bill Wednesday that would restrict women’s dress code in the state’s House, but would not tighten the dress code for men, eventually passing a version of the bill calling for women to cover their arms. The dress code was updated from 2021, in which women could wear “dresses […]
MISSOURI STATE
KGET

Porter rakes in $1.3M in first 24 hours of Senate bid

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) raked in more than $1 million in the 24-hour stretch since she launched her bid for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat, her campaign said.  Porter, who became the first candidate to jump into the race when she announced her bid on Monday, raised $1.3 million in the first day of her campaign, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

McConnell most unpopular senator in new survey

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is the least popular senator in the U.S., according to new polling, as the Kentucky Republican has faced backlash from both the right and the left over the last year. McConnell holds a disapproval rating of 64 percent in his home state, according to the polling from Morning Consult. He […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KGET

KGET

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy