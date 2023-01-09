ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland, NJ

Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44um30_0k8VDUqw00

A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into a home in Roseland.

The break-in was reported at a home on Lasalle Court around 3 a.m. Monday.

Mayor James Spango said the suspect entered the home's mudroom after getting in through an unsecured garage window.

Officials said the burglary suspect was looking for a key fob to steal a BMW parked in the resident's garage.

The terrified homeowner grabbed his handgun and fired a shot at the intruder. The bullet appeared to miss the suspect, but the thief jumped out of the same window he entered and got away in a vehicle waiting outside.

The mayor said this is another reminder of precautions everyone should take to avoid a brazen crime.

"Not only lock your car door and take your key fob, take your garage door opener out of your car, do not program those garage door openers in your car, and lock the actual door from your garage into your house," Spango said.

Car thefts have skyrocketed in New Jersey and have become a big concern for residents.

Residents in Roseland are aware of the crime. Another homeowner had their car broken into on the the block a year ago.

They believe the suspects come to the area because it is close to I-280.

The homeowner's gun is legal and authorities are not filing charges since his action seemed to be justified.

The suspect is described as a teenager or in his young 20s who was wearing all red.

Comments / 43

Little Joe. LJ
3d ago

This post should not say the homeowners actions " seemed" to be justified. His actions were totally appropriate and legal, unfortunately he missed.

Reply
57
ToddB
3d ago

Lock your cars. Lock your home. But protect yourself if anyone enters your home. Thankfully he didnt chase after him firing outside. In NJ he would have been charged.

Reply
15
Guest
3d ago

So people work hard to have nice things and these hoodlums come into town to steal them . Enough already!!!!

Reply(1)
41
 

