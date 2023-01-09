ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in Frankford bar shooting identified; another man remains in critical condition

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a bar in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue inside Quinn's II Irish Pub.

According to police, a 42-year-old man, who has been identified as Acey Reavis, was shot multiple times in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the stomach and arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said. His name has not been made available.

There was no immediate word on a motive and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

