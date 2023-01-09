Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Board members balk at 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages
Board members have balked at a 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages. The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center looked at two possibilities for rate increases that could be enacted this year. The Central Sumter Utility and the...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Parks and Rec to host 2023 Central Florida Regional Envirothon
North America’s largest outdoor environmental competition for high school students is heading to Marion County in March. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Central Florida Regional Envirothon on Friday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horseshoe Lake Park and Retreat, which is located at 23532 NE 110th Avenue in Citra.
ocala-news.com
Jeffrey B. Stroup
Jeffrey B. Stroup, 66, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Titusville, PA passed away on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023. He was born to parents Merle A. Stroup and Margaret (Hays) Stroup, on December 29th, 1956, in Grove City, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Titusville Senior High School in 1974 and went on to being a successful entrepreneur in the automotive industry for over 40 years. Jeffrey was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, true selflessness, and unconditional love for his family. He always had a smile on his face and the most positive outlook on life.
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up returns on February 11
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. On the day of the event, the festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. as real cowboys drive...
orangeandbluepress.com
$200 Property Tax Refund For Oklahomans, See if you Qualify
Oklahoma residents have to complete form 538-H to claim a credit or property tax refund of up to $200. Oklahoma Residents to Receive $200 Property Tax Refund. To claim a loan or property tax refund of up to $200, Oklahoma residents must complete Form 538-H. January 30, 2023, is the form deadline and depends on several factors: total household income, Oklahoma residency, age, or disability.
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Governor DeSantis signs executive order on conservation efforts
Governor Ron DeSantis makes a stop in Bonita Springs on Tuesday morning at Coconut Jack's Waterfront Grille.
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Requires Florida Universities to Itemize Concealed and Misdirected ‘Woke’ Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a requirement that all Florida state university and colleges report expenditures and resources utilized for campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory. DeSantis made the request in a December 28 memo to provide a comprehensive list of all staff,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County’s New Year, New Me 5K race returns to Carney Island on January 28
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s New Year, New Me 5K race will return in two weeks to help residents get their 2023 fitness journey off to a healthy start. The second installment of the annual event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 at the...
WESH
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
usf.edu
Hernando County moves to protect Weeki Wachee Springs with 'septic to sewer' project
Hernando County is embarking on a massive “septic to sewer” project. It will help the county meet the standards set by Florida’s 2016 The Springs and Aquifer Protection Act, which must be met within 20 years. That requires the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to gauge the...
ocala-news.com
Joan Kochetta
Joan Kochetta, age 85, of Ocala passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023. She was born on August 14, 1937, in Yonkers, New York a daughter to the late Ameroy and Anastasia (Pesick) Winkler. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Vincent Sr. and a sister Arline Wixon, both of Ocala, FL. She leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons, Vincent (Emily) Kochetta of Statesboro, GA, Scott (Veronica) Kochetta of Marietta, GA, David (Kristen) Kochetta of Montgomery, NY along with two daughters, Susan (Mike) Norwood, Port Orange, FL and Stacie Cranna of Scotia, NY. She also has nine beautiful grandchildren whom she cherished and adored as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
ocala-news.com
Belleview High School to host MCPS Parent Partnership event
Marion County Public Schools will provide parents and families with resources to help their students better prepare for tests during an upcoming event at Belleview High School. The event, which is part of the Parent Partnership series, will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at Belleview High...
WESH
Orange County woman claims $1 million from winning scratch-off ticket
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka woman is $1 million richer thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 50-year-old Florenda Zelaya claimed the massive prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Zelaya...
fox35orlando.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Alligator On Log At Silver Springs State Park
This alligator was spotted on a log while paddling at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ocala-news.com
Marion County 8th grader arrested after posting school shooting threat on Snapchat
An 8th grade student at Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening to conduct a school shooting in messages that he posted on Snapchat. On Thursday, a student at Horizon Academy contacted MCSO to report that another...
