Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County Parks and Rec to host 2023 Central Florida Regional Envirothon

North America’s largest outdoor environmental competition for high school students is heading to Marion County in March. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Central Florida Regional Envirothon on Friday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horseshoe Lake Park and Retreat, which is located at 23532 NE 110th Avenue in Citra.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Jeffrey B. Stroup

Jeffrey B. Stroup, 66, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Titusville, PA passed away on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023. He was born to parents Merle A. Stroup and Margaret (Hays) Stroup, on December 29th, 1956, in Grove City, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Titusville Senior High School in 1974 and went on to being a successful entrepreneur in the automotive industry for over 40 years. Jeffrey was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, true selflessness, and unconditional love for his family. He always had a smile on his face and the most positive outlook on life.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up returns on February 11

The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. On the day of the event, the festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. as real cowboys drive...
OCALA, FL
orangeandbluepress.com

$200 Property Tax Refund For Oklahomans, See if you Qualify

Oklahoma residents have to complete form 538-H to claim a credit or property tax refund of up to $200. Oklahoma Residents to Receive $200 Property Tax Refund. To claim a loan or property tax refund of up to $200, Oklahoma residents must complete Form 538-H. January 30, 2023, is the form deadline and depends on several factors: total household income, Oklahoma residency, age, or disability.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Requires Florida Universities to Itemize Concealed and Misdirected ‘Woke’ Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a requirement that all Florida state university and colleges report expenditures and resources utilized for campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory. DeSantis made the request in a December 28 memo to provide a comprehensive list of all staff,...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Joan Kochetta

Joan Kochetta, age 85, of Ocala passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023. She was born on August 14, 1937, in Yonkers, New York a daughter to the late Ameroy and Anastasia (Pesick) Winkler. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Vincent Sr. and a sister Arline Wixon, both of Ocala, FL. She leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons, Vincent (Emily) Kochetta of Statesboro, GA, Scott (Veronica) Kochetta of Marietta, GA, David (Kristen) Kochetta of Montgomery, NY along with two daughters, Susan (Mike) Norwood, Port Orange, FL and Stacie Cranna of Scotia, NY. She also has nine beautiful grandchildren whom she cherished and adored as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview High School to host MCPS Parent Partnership event

Marion County Public Schools will provide parents and families with resources to help their students better prepare for tests during an upcoming event at Belleview High School. The event, which is part of the Parent Partnership series, will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at Belleview High...
BELLEVIEW, FL
WESH

Orange County woman claims $1 million from winning scratch-off ticket

APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka woman is $1 million richer thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 50-year-old Florenda Zelaya claimed the massive prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Zelaya...
APOPKA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm

A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
KRMG

First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
EDMOND, OK
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
ocala-news.com

Marion County 8th grader arrested after posting school shooting threat on Snapchat

An 8th grade student at Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening to conduct a school shooting in messages that he posted on Snapchat. On Thursday, a student at Horizon Academy contacted MCSO to report that another...

