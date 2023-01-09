ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Bank of America Tops Expectations as Higher Rates Help Offset Declines in Investment Banking

Bank of America reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday morning. Revenue also topped Wall Street estimates. CEO Brian Moynihan described the economic environment as "increasingly slowing." Bank of America reported fourth-quarter results on Friday that showed higher interest rates helped the Wall Street giant make up for a sharp slowdown...
NBC Connecticut

Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth

Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mostly Higher Following Cooler U.S. Inflation Print

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher after the U.S. consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite inched...
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Fall as CPI Posts a Slight Decline as Expected

Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested a key inflation report that showed a small decline in price pressures. The yield on the benchmark 10-year was down by about 5 basis points at 3.508%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly 6 basis points lower at around 4.17%. Yields...
NBC Connecticut

Time for the Fed to Declare Victory on Inflation? Not Yet

December's monthly decline in the consumer price index gets the Fed a step closer to beating inflation. Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, insisted that it's "Time for the Fed to declare victory and stop rate hikes!" Other economists, though, think it's unlikely the...
NBC Connecticut

Exxon Predicted Global Warming With Remarkable Accuracy Years Ago, Study Shows

Three academics from Harvard and the University of Potsdam in Germany published a study in the journal Science on Thursday providing evidence that Exxon Mobil predicted global warming with incredible accuracy beginning in the late 1970s. The report adds new details to previous reporting from Inside Climate News and others...
NBC Connecticut

South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods

Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
NBC Connecticut

Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”

Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy