Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
Bank of America Tops Expectations as Higher Rates Help Offset Declines in Investment Banking
Bank of America reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday morning. Revenue also topped Wall Street estimates. CEO Brian Moynihan described the economic environment as "increasingly slowing." Bank of America reported fourth-quarter results on Friday that showed higher interest rates helped the Wall Street giant make up for a sharp slowdown...
JPMorgan Tops Estimates for Fourth-Quarter Revenue, But Says Mild Recession Is Now ‘Central Case'
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.57 per share, which doesn't compare with the $3.07 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue of $35.57 billion vs. $34.3 billion estimate. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations as interest income at the bank surged 48% on higher...
Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth
Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
JPMorgan Says College-Planning Firm It Bought Lied About Its Scale. Consumers May Have Been Misled, Too
The founder of a college planning platform allegedly lied to Chase to convince the bank to acquire it. Consumers who used the platform may have also been deceived. Before JPMorgan acquired the startup in 2021, lawmakers and a consumer watchdog expressed concerns over Frank's marketing claims. Earlier this week, JPMorgan...
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mostly Higher Following Cooler U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher after the U.S. consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite inched...
Treasury Yields Fall as CPI Posts a Slight Decline as Expected
Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested a key inflation report that showed a small decline in price pressures. The yield on the benchmark 10-year was down by about 5 basis points at 3.508%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly 6 basis points lower at around 4.17%. Yields...
Swiss Company That Counts Microsoft as a Customer Says It's Removed CO2 From the Air and Put It in the Ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
Nike CEO Touts Strength in Gen Z China Shopper as Covid Disruptions Dent Regional Sales
Nike CEO John Donahoe said the brand is "really focused" on Gen Z consumers in China and continues to see strong demand in the region. The brand has been grappling with a glut of inventory but aims to see levels normalized by the end of the fiscal year in May.
Time for the Fed to Declare Victory on Inflation? Not Yet
December's monthly decline in the consumer price index gets the Fed a step closer to beating inflation. Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, insisted that it's "Time for the Fed to declare victory and stop rate hikes!" Other economists, though, think it's unlikely the...
Exxon Predicted Global Warming With Remarkable Accuracy Years Ago, Study Shows
Three academics from Harvard and the University of Potsdam in Germany published a study in the journal Science on Thursday providing evidence that Exxon Mobil predicted global warming with incredible accuracy beginning in the late 1970s. The report adds new details to previous reporting from Inside Climate News and others...
If Federal Regulators Ban Noncompete Agreements, ‘I'd Be the First Person to Start Working Again,' Advisor Says
The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule that would ban noncompete clauses nearly across the board. A member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council, currently bound by such an agreement, describes what this regulation would mean to him. When certified financial planner Ted Jenkin sold his financial advisory practice in 2019,...
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”
Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
