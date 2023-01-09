ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Josh Giddey is shooting better than ever: How Thunder hiring legendary shooting coach Chip Engelland is paying off

Josh Giddey entered the 2022-23 season with one major area of improvement top of mind — developing as a shooter. In the offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder hired legendary shooting coach Chip Engelland, who spent 17 years with the San Antonio Spurs working with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray. He helped that trio improve their shooting strokes and halfway through the season, that same work is already paying dividends on Giddey.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sporting News

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Nuggets

After snapping a six-game losing streak on Tuesday, the Clippers look to stay in the win column as they welcome the Nuggets to Los Angeles on Friday. As you might expect, star forward Kawhi Leonard had a huge hand in LA getting back on track earlier in the week. In a win over Dallas, Leonard scored a season-high 33 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, rounding out his stat line with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12

There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Sporting News

Kings obliterate Bullets on and off the court

The Brisbane Bullets horror season has continued this week, finding themselves on the wrong end of a 116-67 loss Tuesday against the Sydney Kings. This 49-point thrashing was good for the biggest win of the NBL’s 40-minute era, the equal-second biggest win in Sydney’s history, as well as the Kings’ largest-ever road victory.

