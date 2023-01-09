Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Sporting News
Ja Morant gifts signed jersey and sneakers to young Grizzlies fan who had autographed ball stolen by two adults
Ja Morant. Man of the people. The Memphis Grizzlies guard has quickly become a fan favorite and it's easy to see why. On Wednesday, the rising star followed through on a special gesture for a young Grizzlies fan. Ellie Hughes, 11, who has been attending Grizzlies home games with her...
Sporting News
NBA All-Star voting 2023: Takeaways from second fan vote returns to decide captains, starting lineups
On Thursday, Jan. 12, the NBA revealed the second fan vote returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. All voting for this year's All-Star Game is through NBA.com or the NBA App, with fans accounting for 50 percent of the final vote for the All-Star Game. The remaining 50 percent...
Sporting News
Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics offer timeline for return from adductor strain for All-Star
The Celtics were dealt a midseason blow on Thursday with news that Jaylen Brown would miss the highly anticipated clash with the Nets. As first reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, news of Brown's came just hours ahead of the game between Eastern Conference leaders as the Celtics entered one game up in the loss column.
Sporting News
NBA awards predictions at halfway point: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year & more
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, The Sporting News' NBA experts made their picks for each end-of-season award. With half of the season now in the books, it's time to revisit those picks. Who is the front-runner for MVP? Are Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year already...
Sporting News
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Spurs at Alamodome
Stephen Curry's return game didn't go as well as he would have hoped. After sitting out nearly a full month with a shoulder injury, the two-time MVP returned for Tuesday night's game against the Suns, but the Warriors lost to a Phoenix team that was missing Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson.
Sporting News
Josh Giddey is shooting better than ever: How Thunder hiring legendary shooting coach Chip Engelland is paying off
Josh Giddey entered the 2022-23 season with one major area of improvement top of mind — developing as a shooter. In the offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder hired legendary shooting coach Chip Engelland, who spent 17 years with the San Antonio Spurs working with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray. He helped that trio improve their shooting strokes and halfway through the season, that same work is already paying dividends on Giddey.
Sporting News
How long is Tyrese Haliburton out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pacers guard
Tyrese Haliburton's All-Star-caliber season has been put on hold for a moment. Amidst the best season of his young career, the Pacers guard suffered an injury in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He hobbled off the floor in the third quarter and did not return to the contest.
Sporting News
Nets' Kevin Durant, Jacque Vaughn heap praise on Yuta Watanabe: 'You want guys like that to be successful'
Throughout the 2022-23 season, the Nets have been sharing an all-access look at their team in a video series called "The Bridge." The third episode, released on Jan. 3, covered the team's 12-game winning streak in December. It also dedicated a segment to Yuta Watanabe, which featured interviews with Watanabe, coach Jacque Vaughn and Kevin Durant.
Sporting News
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Nuggets
After snapping a six-game losing streak on Tuesday, the Clippers look to stay in the win column as they welcome the Nuggets to Los Angeles on Friday. As you might expect, star forward Kawhi Leonard had a huge hand in LA getting back on track earlier in the week. In a win over Dallas, Leonard scored a season-high 33 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, rounding out his stat line with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Sporting News
How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Jimmy Butler: Bucks vs. Heat start time, TV channel, live stream
The Bucks and Heat meet once again. On Thursday, the two title contenders faced off for the first time this season. The Heat made the most of the Bucks being without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, defeating them by a final score of 108-102 to record their second straight win. Bam...
Sporting News
How to watch Celtics vs. Nets: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Thursday night NBA game
The Celtics and Nets are set to clash on Thursday night in a matchup between the two best teams in the Eastern Conference. While the matchup certainly loses some steam with Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) out for a month, the Nets are still the hottest team in the NBA, winning 18 of their last 20 games.
Sporting News
Is Auston Matthews playing tonight? Injury details, return date, latest news on Maple Leafs star
Auston Matthews has missed Toronto's first couple of games this week, but his return could be coming this weekend. Matthews has been out the last two Maple Leafs' contests. He last played in Toronto's Jan. 8 game against the Flyers. The 25-year-old sniper hasn't been as dominant as he was...
Sporting News
Former NBA sharpshooter believes Nets' Yuta Watanabe can't handle 'pressure' of 3-Point Contest
Retired NBA sharpshooter Chandler Parsons does not believe in Yuta Watanabe's 3-point shooting numbers, and he is happy to say so. While appearing as an analyst on FanDuel TV, Parsons expressed deep skepticism regarding Watanabe's 3-point shooting ability under pressure. Vote now for your favorite NBA All-Star starters!. Host Michelle...
Sporting News
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12
There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Sporting News
Warriors vs. Spurs score, results, highlights: Golden State dominates Alamodome game in front of record-breaking crowd
So much for that theory about large stadiums impacting shooters. The Warriors shot 54.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc as a team against the Spurs on Friday night, capturing a 144-113 win inside of the Alamodome. Golden State had eight different players hit double-figures,...
Sporting News
Kings obliterate Bullets on and off the court
The Brisbane Bullets horror season has continued this week, finding themselves on the wrong end of a 116-67 loss Tuesday against the Sydney Kings. This 49-point thrashing was good for the biggest win of the NBL’s 40-minute era, the equal-second biggest win in Sydney’s history, as well as the Kings’ largest-ever road victory.
