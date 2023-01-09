ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Former Kentucky QB Beau Allen transfers to Georgia Southern

By Nick Roush
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxLW9_0k8VBx2d00
Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

Beau Allen has found a new college football home with some familiar faces. The former four-star recruit from Lexington Catholic spent the 2022 season at Tarleton State. After putting up some big numbers for the Texans, he’ll be taking his talents to the Sun Belt to play for Georgia Southern.

At Georgia Southern he’ll throw passes to a familiar target. Tight end Keaton Upshaw also transferred from UK to Georgia Southern this fall.

Beau Allen will not be handed the job on a silver platter. He’s one of two quarterbacks to join Clay Helton’s program this offseason. Tulsa’s Davis Brin made the move to Statesboro after tallying 2,138 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in nine games for the Golden Hurricane in 2022.

Even though he will not walk into an easy starting role, the connections to Georgia Southern make sense for Beau Allen. Before making the move to Tarleton State, he considered transferring to Western Kentucky. The Toppers’ head coach, Tyson Helton, is brothers with Georgia Southern’s head coach, who hired WKU offensive coordinator Brian Ellis to call plays for the Eagles in 2022.

In his first season as a full-time starter in college football, Beau Allen played well at the FCS level. He was named WAC Newcomer of the Year, one of the conference’s five major awards, after leading the league in touchdowns (23) and passing yards (2,838). Allen surpassed the 300-yard threshold five times for the 6-5 Texans. Best of luck to Beau at Georgia Southern.

Former Wildcat in the Transfer Portal Visits Colorado

Another former Wildcat could make a big move in the transfer portal. Kavosiey Smoke has not been shy on social media since he left Lexington, however, schools have not gauged a ton of interest. He took a visit to Troy, coached by former UK assistant Jon Sumrall, but otherwise it was mostly crickets until this weekend. Coach Prime invited Smoke out to Boulder as the Buffs try to flip the roster in the transfer portal ahead of Deion Sanders’ Power Five head coaching debut.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Has Calipari lost the players?

Has John Calipari lost the Kentucky Basketball players?. It’s not an unreasonable question. This team has looked slightly off most of the year, but over the last few weeks, they have looked very off and things are not going well in Lexington. And according to one anonymous coach that’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAV News 3

‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section

Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
Fox 19

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WSAV News 3

BigShots announces plans to open in Pooler next year

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – BigShots is officially coming to Pooler in 2024, the company announced Thursday. The new golf venue will include a two-story tee line and indoor putting course targeted for players of all ages and skill levels. It’s one of two new family entertainment businesses eyeing the Pooler area. The city has also […]
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact

For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
PORTAL, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy