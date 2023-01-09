Former Kentucky QB Beau Allen transfers to Georgia Southern

Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

Beau Allen has found a new college football home with some familiar faces. The former four-star recruit from Lexington Catholic spent the 2022 season at Tarleton State. After putting up some big numbers for the Texans, he’ll be taking his talents to the Sun Belt to play for Georgia Southern.

At Georgia Southern he’ll throw passes to a familiar target. Tight end Keaton Upshaw also transferred from UK to Georgia Southern this fall.

Beau Allen will not be handed the job on a silver platter. He’s one of two quarterbacks to join Clay Helton’s program this offseason. Tulsa’s Davis Brin made the move to Statesboro after tallying 2,138 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in nine games for the Golden Hurricane in 2022.

Even though he will not walk into an easy starting role, the connections to Georgia Southern make sense for Beau Allen. Before making the move to Tarleton State, he considered transferring to Western Kentucky. The Toppers’ head coach, Tyson Helton, is brothers with Georgia Southern’s head coach, who hired WKU offensive coordinator Brian Ellis to call plays for the Eagles in 2022.

In his first season as a full-time starter in college football, Beau Allen played well at the FCS level. He was named WAC Newcomer of the Year, one of the conference’s five major awards, after leading the league in touchdowns (23) and passing yards (2,838). Allen surpassed the 300-yard threshold five times for the 6-5 Texans. Best of luck to Beau at Georgia Southern.

Former Wildcat in the Transfer Portal Visits Colorado

Another former Wildcat could make a big move in the transfer portal. Kavosiey Smoke has not been shy on social media since he left Lexington, however, schools have not gauged a ton of interest. He took a visit to Troy, coached by former UK assistant Jon Sumrall, but otherwise it was mostly crickets until this weekend. Coach Prime invited Smoke out to Boulder as the Buffs try to flip the roster in the transfer portal ahead of Deion Sanders’ Power Five head coaching debut.