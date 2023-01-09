Vote now: Which sophomore girls basketball player has been best in the nation this season?

Last week we featured 20 sophomore girls basketball players across the country who have been tearing it up early in the 2022-23 season.

Now we're giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the high school girls basketball sophomore you think has been the best this season.

The voting will conclude Monday, Jan. 16, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern .

Write-ups on each player are below the poll.

(Aliyahna "Puff" Morris photo by John Murphy)

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian (Ohio)

Alexander was one of the best freshmen in the nation last year, leading Purcell Marian to its first state championship in program history, and she's kept that momentum going as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 25 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season while shooting 56% from the field.

Aubrey Beckham, Hebron Christian (Georgia)

A two-sport star (volleyball), Beckham started as a freshman as Hebron Christian made it to the Class A Private basketball state championship game last season. Now a sophomore, Beckham is stuffing the stat sheet for the undefeated Lions, ranked No. 2 in the SBLive Georgia Power 25 .

Sienna Betts, Grandview (Colorado)

Betts averaged 10.9 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game playing alongside her big sister as a freshman, helping Grandview win the 5A state championship. With Lauren Betts now at Stanford, the 6-foot-3 "little" sister is averaging 21 points, 15.2 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game.

Nevaeh Caffey, Incarnate Word (Missouri)

Caffey is the defensive engine for nationally ranked Incarnate Word, owner of the longest active winning streak in the nation at 77. "Nevaeh played sparingly last year, and now I can’t get her off the floor," coach Dan Rolfes said after Incarnate Word won the Visitation Christmas Tournament for the fifth straight year.

Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey (Texas)

Chavez entered the season as one of the most hyped sophomores in the country, and yet she's managed to exceed expectations. The 5-foot-9 point guard is averaging 30.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game. With the season Chavez is having, she's getting some buzz as the best high school girls basketball player in the nation regardless of class.

Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka (Minnesota)

Crump could be considered a combo guard or wing, and her athleticism at 6-foot-1 is difficult for opponents to stop. She's averaging 24.9 points per game this season, according to stats submitted to MNbasketballhub.

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas (Oregon)

ESPN ranks Davidson as the top sophomore recruit in the country, and she's off to a strong start playing a tough early-season schedule with opponents focused on stopping her. She led Clackamas to a third-place finish in the Holiday Classic after suffering a two-point loss to Camas (Washington).

Erianna Gooden, Northside (Arkansas)

After earning 6A all-conference and all-state-tournament honors as a freshman, leading Northside to the state championship game , Gooden is back as Northside's leading scorer as a sophomore. She recently posted pictures of a visit to Oklahoma State, and recruitment of the 6-foot point guard is likely to heat up as her high school career progresses.

Caitlyn Holmes, Ellet (Ohio)

Holmes hinted over the summer at how much she'd improved since an already-impressive freshman year, and she's turned into a superstar during her sophomore season. The 5-foot-7 guard is averaging 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 3.4 assists per game.

ZaKiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart (Kentucky)

Johnson followed up being named Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and winning a state championship as a freshman by winning an AAU national title with the West Virginia Thunder over the summer. She's on pace to get her second straight Gatorade bath as a sophomore, as she's averaging 21.8 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Jade Jones, King’s Academy (Florida)

Jones isn't sneaking up on anybody after averaging double-digit points playing varsity as an eighth- and ninth-grader, but she's gotten even better playing for a Top 25 team in Florida as a sophomore. She's been a terror on the boards, averaging 11.1 per game, and she's increased her scoring average to 14.8 per game.

Keziah Lofton, Bethany (Oklahoma)

Lofton is the leading scorer for undefeated Bethany, one of the Class 4A state championship favorites in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma commit is averaging 20.1 points, five steals and 3.5 assists per game running the point for the Broncos.

Ayla McDowell, Cypress Springs (Texas)

McDowell is following up a fantastic freshman season with a consistent sophomore campaign. The 6-foot-2 wing is averaging 16.2 points and five rebounds per game in steering Cypress Springs toward the playoffs.

Aliyahna “Puff” Morris, Etiwanda (California)

After guiding Etiwanda to a win in the national TOC last year, a CIF Open Division championship, a 29-1 record and a SoCal state regional finals berth, "Puff the magic point guard" is picking up right where she left off. She's averaging nearly 20 points and four assists per game for national No. 5 Etiwanda.

Keeley Parks, Norman (Oklahoma)

Despite playing alongside a couple of seniors who've signed to play college basketball, Parks is Norman's leading scorer. The 5-foot-11 combo guard is averaging 19.6 points per game while contributing 3.9 steals per game on defense and 3.5 assists distributing the ball.

Mya Pauldo, Morris Catholic (New Jersey)

Morris Catholic recently completed a successful run through the John Wall Family Foundation Holiday Invitational, beating Dee Alexander and Purcell Marian in the finals. Pauldo, a 5-foot-6 point guard who's averaging just over 12 points and four assists per game, was named MVP.

Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington (Indiana)

"Reynolds" is the biggest name in South Bend Washington girls basketball these days (Steve Reynolds is head coach and wife Marcy is an assistant). Kira was the biggest size-wise of three Reynolds sisters on last year's state championship-winning squad. The 6-foot-4 forward is averaging 17.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and five blocks per game while pairing up with her older sister Amiyah in trying to go back-to-back.

Sania Richardson, Ada (Oklahoma)

Yet another super sophomore from Oklahoma, the 5-foot-5 Richardson is a blur in the backcourt. After averaging 21.2 points per game as a freshman, she's bumped that average up to 28.7 as a sophomore while also dishing out four assists and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game.

Alexa Simpson, Saguaro (Arizona)

Simpson's been one of the breakout stars of high school girls basketball this season, averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals per game in leading Saguaro to a 12-2 start. The two-sport star (softball) averaged 10 points per game as a freshman.

Keirra Thompson, Camas (Washington)

Camas has beaten some tough competition and nearly took down national No. 2 Sierra Canyon . And the Papermakers are steered by their 5-foot-7 sophomore playmaker, Thompson. The point guard (and daughter of the head coach) has already amassed a highlight reel full of no-look, smart passes.