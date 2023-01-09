Two Michigan football assistants named best coaches in country at their positions

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football‘s coaching staff is widely considered one of the best in the nation, led by 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year Jim Harbaugh. Two assistants have been recognized, too, with offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart being named by Football Scoop as the best coaches in the country for their position groups in the 2022 season.

Moore helped lead a Michigan offense that averaged 40.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation, and an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s top group in the trenches. The Wolverines won the award in each of Moore’s two seasons coaching the position, becoming the first-ever back-to-back winner.

“Moore’s offensive line paved the way for one of the most balanced, explosive offenses in major college football,” Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett wrote.

“Along with Alabama and Oregon, Michigan was one of a select few teams to rank among the top five in yards per carry and the top 25 in yards per attempt.

“Michigan was a top-5 team on the ground, churning out 238.93 yards per game (fifth in FBS) on 5.58 a carry (third) and a national-best 41 touchdowns.

“As a testament to Michigan’s offensive line, the Wolverines’ run game did not skip a beat after losing AP First Team All-American running back [junior] Blake Corum late in the season. After losing Corum’s 1,463 yards in the Illinois game, [sophomore] backup Donovan Edwards stepped in to rush for 520 yards against Ohio State, Purdue and TCU. For the year, Edwards rushed for 991 yards, while quarterback [sophomore] J.J. McCarthy added 306 yards and third-string running back CJ Stokes contributed 273.

“Through the air, Michigan’s offensive line gave McCarthy time to throw for 2,719 yards on 322 attempts. The Wolverines ranked among the top 25 nationally with 1.21 sacks allowed per game.

“The Big Ten champions averaged 40.4 points per game while gaining 6.62 yards per play.

“[Graduate] center Olu[segun] Oluwatimi and [junior] guard Zak Zinter collected first-team All-Big Ten honors, [graduate] tackle Ryan Hayes was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree, and [senior tackle] Karsen Barnhart garnered honorable mention accolades.”

The rushing success had at least an equal amount to do with Hart as it did Moore, and the combination of a great offensive line and stellar running backs made the Wolverines a truly elite rushing attack.

“How do you know you’ve got a great room? You coach your starter — a mirror image of yourself as a player — to become a Heisman Trophy candidate, lose him at the most crucial stretch of the season, and you don’t miss a beat,” Barnett wrote.

“Such was a case at Michigan, where senior Blake Corum ranked among the top 10 nationally at 121.92 rushing yards per game. In 12 games, he toted 247 carries for 1,463 yards (8th in school history) and 18 touchdowns (t-3rd).

“Corum ripped off a string of eight consecutive games with at least 100 yards and a touchdown. That run tied him for sixth in Michigan history in single-season 100-yard games, and tied him for fifth with four 150-yard games in a season.

“And once Corum was lost for the season to a knee injury suffered in Michigan’s penultimate regular season game, the Wolverines continued running the ball at a championship level.

“Sophomore Donovan Edwards stepped in and bludgeoned Ohio State for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Edwards delivered two knockout blows — ending consecutive drives with touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards to stretch the Maize and Blue’s lead to its final margin of 45-23.

“Edwards added 25 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s Big Ten Championship defeat of Purdue, then carried 23 times for 119 yards in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against TCU.

“For the season, Edwards was one good carry shy of making Michigan the only FBS team with two 1,000-yard rushers; he compiled 991 yards and seven touchdowns on just 140 totes. The sophomore’s 7.08 yards per carry average was bested by just two players nationally with an equal or greater number of carries.

“In addition to Corum and Edwards, reserves CJ Stokes, [junior Isaiah Gash

Tavierre Dunlap, [junior] Kalel Mullings, [senior] Danny Hughes, [senior] Leon Franklin and [sophomore] Henry Donohue combined for 109 carries for 501 yards and six touchdowns. A Doak Walker Award finalist and a first-team AP All-American, Corum was named the Big Ten’s Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year in addition to making the All-Big Ten first team.”