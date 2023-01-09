ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Wheeler, TX

CBS19

Girl Scout cookie season is beginning in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — It is now the middle of January and this time of year means only one thing... Girl Scout Cookie Season is beginning here in East Texas!. Starting this weekend, the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls is kicking off its 2023 season with a lineup of different cookies.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Motorcyclist killed in Hopkins County crash

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Hopkins County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, around 2 p.m., Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak, was riding his motorcycle east on FM 71, near Sulphur Bluff. DPS says as...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Vehicle collides with gas pump in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision with a gas pump at a DK gas station. The incident occurred near U.S. 259 and Harris Street. There are no reported injuries at this time. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area to prevent...
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler businesses to raise funds for man battling cancer

TYLER, Texas — Are you looking to take a long run or walk this weekend? Do you also want to give back to a good cause?. This Saturday, dozens of local businesses are hosting a 5-K fundraiser called "Believe in Miracles" to help a Tyler man battling brain cancer.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records. Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Caldwell Zoo welcomes endangered black rhino from Iowa

TYLER, Texas — Animal lovers, there’s a new big guy in town that you just got to see. The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler welcomed its newest resident black rhino Keanu on Tuesday. Keanu is 12 years old and comes to East Texas from an Iowa zoo. Officials said he spent two months in quarantine, while getting to know his new digs. Now, he's proudly showing off his beautiful horn.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

