MTSU will observe the 27th anniversary of its MLK Day with a special evening ceremony and traditional candlelight vigil held in honor of the slain civil rights leader. The special event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the second floor ballroom of the Student Union, 1768 MTSU Blvd. The university closes that day in observance of the federal holiday.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO