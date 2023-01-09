ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WNCT

Greenville police looking for suspect in stabbing death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search is on by Greenville Police for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Jan. 6. George Wesley Tyson III, 35, of Greenville is wanted in the murder of Broderick Harris, 34, officials said. On Jan. 6 at around 11:30 a.m., Greenville police responded to ECU Health […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Rocky Mount police officer is accused of trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-95. Nash County deputies say Linc Brooks was pulled over Wednesday by their Highway Interdiction Team for multiple traffic violations. They said during the conversation, Brooks brought up that he...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine

On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder

HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in shooting of 22-year-old woman in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whitakers man has been arrested in a Sunday night shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman. Rakwon Alston, 25, was arrested in Goldrock by Rocky Mount police. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man convicted of firing weapon at federal agents

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On January 10th, a federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every...
GREENVILLE, NC

