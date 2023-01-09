Read full article on original website
Greenville police looking for suspect in stabbing death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search is on by Greenville Police for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Jan. 6. George Wesley Tyson III, 35, of Greenville is wanted in the murder of Broderick Harris, 34, officials said. On Jan. 6 at around 11:30 a.m., Greenville police responded to ECU Health […]
cbs17
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
Reward up to $16,000 after young woman killed at large party in Halifax County, deputies say
Cierra Webb, 24, of Roanoke Rapids was killed and six others were injured in the incident.
cbs17
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in a death that happened after a fight broke out in a street in Rocky Mount last week, police said late Friday night. The deadly incident was reported on Jan. 5 just after 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress.
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
WITN
Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Rocky Mount police officer is accused of trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-95. Nash County deputies say Linc Brooks was pulled over Wednesday by their Highway Interdiction Team for multiple traffic violations. They said during the conversation, Brooks brought up that he...
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine
On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
cbs17
Stolen car out of gas leads to arrest of NC man near Nash County rest area, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
cbs17
Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
Raleigh car theft up; Man who left vehicle running is latest victim
A Raleigh man who left his car running while he went into a convenience store learned the hard way that's not a great idea.
cbs17
Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
cbs17
Man arrested in shooting of 22-year-old woman in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whitakers man has been arrested in a Sunday night shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman. Rakwon Alston, 25, was arrested in Goldrock by Rocky Mount police. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said.
Portion of I-440 back open near Poole Road after deadly hit-and-run
The man who was killed has been identified by police as 31-year-old Craig Mckeithen Jr.
'Not enough:' Teen driver charged with hitting, killing 23-year-old could face only 60 days in jail
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. Kaitlyn Corona died on scene after investigators say a 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Capital Boulevard near Purnell Road Saturday morning. Family says...
wcti12.com
Greenville man convicted of firing weapon at federal agents
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On January 10th, a federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every...
neusenews.com
La Grange men arrested following Sunday morning foot chase, shot fired by suspects and robbery
KINSTON — Two men were arrested following the report of a Sunday morning robbery, a foot chase through a neighborhood and a shot fired by one of the suspects during the chase. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, and Dontrell Tysean Smith, 29, both of La Grange, were arrested on...
