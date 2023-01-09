Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach to Hold Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Saturday
The 35th Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration will be held in Long Beach Saturday, regardless of weather, after being canceled the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street,...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms to Soak SoCal. Here's the Weekend Weather Timeline
Two storms are on course to bring more rain to already saturated parts of Southern California this weekend after the region received a short break from wet weather that triggered flooding and mudslides. The brief respite from the rain gave crews a small window to reopen major highways and roads...
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Shows Dire Homeless Conditions in LA's Skid Row Ahead of Next Storm
As heavy rains showered the city this week, LA Mayor Karen Bass pushed ahead with her promise to get some of the homeless off the streets and into motel rooms, as part of her "Inside Safe" program. Less than a month after announcing the program, the Mayor's office says more...
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Restaurant Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a San Bernardino business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. Max Zahir, owner of Celebrities Sports Grill, said his restaurant has been the target of many crimes, including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands....
NBC Los Angeles
Family Demands Justice, Plans to Sue After LAPD Killing of Father in Westlake
The family of a man shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers said Friday that they plan to file a lawsuit, contending his slaying was unjustified. Takar Smith’s family and their lawyer said the father of six was going through a mental health crisis and that the Los Angeles Police Department officers who responded should have contacted the department’s mental health assessment team. The lawyer said also that a kneeling Smith did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury when officers shot him dead.
NBC Los Angeles
Hacienda Heights Store Sells Mega Millions Ticket Worth Nearly $4M
No one won the more than $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday’s drawing, but one store in Los Angeles County did sell a ticket worth nearly $4 million. The ticket, which matched five numbers and is worth $3.97 million, was sold at Park’s Liquor on the corner of Seventh and Clark avenues in Hacienda Heights, the California Lottery announced. The winner has not yet come forward but has 180 days to do so.
NBC Los Angeles
Mom Pleads for Help After Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Son in LA
A mother is asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who left her son in a grave medical state from which doctors say he will likely never recover. Luis Varela, 29, was hit on Nov. 11 of last year while walking along a marked crosswalk on Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. He was left comatose and only came out of the coma in recent days, his mother, Alma Varela, said.
NBC Los Angeles
Laguna Beach Police Serve Search Warrant at Orange County Plastic Surgeon's Office
A major development in an ongoing I-Team investigation: Laguna Beach police searched the offices of Dr. Arian Mowlavi today. The plastic surgeon is known as Dr. Laguna on social media. He is accused by patients in litigation of botching their procedures, accusations he denies. It is not known what was...
NBC Los Angeles
3 Men Dead After Encounters With Police, Prompting LAPD Investigations
The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday said it has launched investigations into the deaths of three men after encounters with their officers. In two of the cases, the officers shot and killed the civilians. The LAPD said its officers fatally shot 45-year-old Takar Smith on Jan. 2 and 35-year-old...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Accused of Hurling Dog Over Fence in Riverside County Arrested
A man accused of tossing a dog over a barbed wire fence and abandoning it in Riverside County has been arrested. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly throwing the 8-year-old pit bull mix and leaving it to fend for itself at a Winchester cell tower in December of last year, the Riverside County Animal Services Department said.
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County Deputy Dies After Being Shot During Confrontation near Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot during a confrontation with a domestic violence suspect this afternoon at a Lakeland Village home, the department's second deputy killed in the line of duty in just over two weeks. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who...
NBC Los Angeles
Mother Pleads for Public's Help in Finding Son's Killer
Detectives in Compton are looking for new clues to help solve the murder of a young man that took place in October. The murder took place on a busy street in Willowbrook in the middle of the night. Investigators hope the time that's passed will help someone come forward with...
