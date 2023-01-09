ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Long Beach to Hold Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Saturday

The 35th Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration will be held in Long Beach Saturday, regardless of weather, after being canceled the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street,...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Family Demands Justice, Plans to Sue After LAPD Killing of Father in Westlake

The family of a man shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers said Friday that they plan to file a lawsuit, contending his slaying was unjustified. Takar Smith’s family and their lawyer said the father of six was going through a mental health crisis and that the Los Angeles Police Department officers who responded should have contacted the department’s mental health assessment team. The lawyer said also that a kneeling Smith did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury when officers shot him dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hacienda Heights Store Sells Mega Millions Ticket Worth Nearly $4M

No one won the more than $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday’s drawing, but one store in Los Angeles County did sell a ticket worth nearly $4 million. The ticket, which matched five numbers and is worth $3.97 million, was sold at Park’s Liquor on the corner of Seventh and Clark avenues in Hacienda Heights, the California Lottery announced. The winner has not yet come forward but has 180 days to do so.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mom Pleads for Help After Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Son in LA

A mother is asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who left her son in a grave medical state from which doctors say he will likely never recover. Luis Varela, 29, was hit on Nov. 11 of last year while walking along a marked crosswalk on Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. He was left comatose and only came out of the coma in recent days, his mother, Alma Varela, said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

3 Men Dead After Encounters With Police, Prompting LAPD Investigations

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday said it has launched investigations into the deaths of three men after encounters with their officers. In two of the cases, the officers shot and killed the civilians. The LAPD said its officers fatally shot 45-year-old Takar Smith on Jan. 2 and 35-year-old...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Accused of Hurling Dog Over Fence in Riverside County Arrested

A man accused of tossing a dog over a barbed wire fence and abandoning it in Riverside County has been arrested. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly throwing the 8-year-old pit bull mix and leaving it to fend for itself at a Winchester cell tower in December of last year, the Riverside County Animal Services Department said.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mother Pleads for Public's Help in Finding Son's Killer

Detectives in Compton are looking for new clues to help solve the murder of a young man that took place in October. The murder took place on a busy street in Willowbrook in the middle of the night. Investigators hope the time that's passed will help someone come forward with...
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy