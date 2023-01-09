Florence man accused of abusing son indicted by grand jury
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was arrested by Florence Police Department (FPD) on Sunday for child abuse.
According to FPD’s Facebook post , Steven Grant Borden, 29, of Florence, was arrested on Sunday evening after he was indicted by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury for alleged child abuse.Florence attempted murder suspect found ‘not competent’ to stand trial
Borden was accused of abusing his son in 2021. The child abuse charge stemmed from that case.
Borden is being held at Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
