Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chilly with scattered snow showers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered snow showers continue to work through the region this afternoon. They’ll be around tonight, but sunnier days are on the way as we head into the weekend. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our storm system continues to exit the region tonight, slowly diminishing the threat...
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong cold front brings storms today and snow tomorrow
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up friends. The next two days are going to be an interesting ride in front of and behind a massive frontal system here in the mountains. Because this front will likely cause us problems for a couple of days, I’m going to go ahead and combine today and tomorrow into one section here.
wymt.com
Severe weather safety tips
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From tornados to severe thunderstorms or snow first responders said they are prepared for any weather that mother nature throws this way. “We have our four-wheel drive units in service and stocked and ready to go with fluid warmers, additional blankets and we have the studded tires on our two-wheel drive ambulances. That way we can access patients that need to be accessed that need to go to the hospital in an emergency situation,” said John Adkins with Perry County Ambulance.
wymt.com
Town Mountain Road in Pikeville down to one lane following rock slide
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Town Mountain Road in Pikeville is down to just one lane following a large rock slide. KYTC recommended drivers use a different route or expect lengthy delays as crews clear the area. They expect to be working...
wymt.com
Knott Countians start petition for wet/dry vote, sparking debate
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County, Kentucky is known as a place filled with history and beautiful views, but a group of community members feel the need for change. “When this group came about of how we can make changes. One of the first things that came up is how can you increase revenue. Well, an easy way to increase revenue is just a wet/dry vote and you can get alcohol sales,” said Jordan Owens, a petition supporter.
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - January 13, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional All “A” tournaments and more brought teams from across the mountains to compete. Danville 70, Somerset 59, 12th Region All “A” Classic. Martin County 97, East Ridge 69, 15th Region All “A” Classic. Pikeville 55, Shelby Valley 49, 15th...
wymt.com
‘We’re still here’: Appalshop staff standing strong as they recover months following the flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 50 years, Appalshop in Whitesburg has been filled with history. Now, it has been more than five months since its building was destroyed by flood water. “It doesn’t seem like six months, but it also feels like it’s been an eternity,” said Financial...
wymt.com
Kentucky River Community Care partners with Mercy Chefs for food giveaway
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky River Community Care in Breathitt County partnered with non-profit Mercy Chefs to provide meals for locals. The meals were prepared by Mercy Chefs and given out at KRCC in Breathitt County. KRCC Division Director of Crisis Services Vicie Pelfrey said the partnership proves that people outside of the region still have Eastern Kentuckians in their hearts, even six months after the flood.
wymt.com
Highway 15 back open near Carr Creek Lake Marina
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 was closed earlier Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling coal overturned near the Carr Creek Lake Marina. Officials tell WYMT that the roadway is back open as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the truck was taken from the scene for medical...
wymt.com
East KY Dream Center reopens in new location, focused on better serving community
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) has recently outgrown its former location in downtown Pikeville and found a new home just down the street. When it was founded nearly five years ago, EKDC only served about 50 meals each day, but has quickly grown to over 400 meals a day.
wymt.com
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
wymt.com
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews had a busy night in Laurel County on Thursday. In a Facebook post, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad say crews responded to a serious crash involving five different cars around 6:30. It happened on I-75 near the 40-mile marker. We are told...
wymt.com
Making A Difference | Elderly woman shares excitement after phone service restored after 11 days
INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - We introduced you to an elderly woman in Inez, Kentucky who has not had consistent phone service for 11 days. Irene Hensley battles health complications. She says the most concerning part about living without phone service is the thought of how difficult it would be getting help if an emergency were to happen.
wymt.com
Perry Co. leaders sign off on FEMA’s plan to buyout flood-impacted homes
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander joined local and state emergency management personnel to sign a contract for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on Wednesday. “This is a buyout for the homeowner,” said Alexander. “It’s a voluntary process. They could sign their property up that got...
wymt.com
Community members mourn the loss of EKY leader
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are mourning the loss of a well known leader in Harlan County. Patricia Jean Bennett, 90, died at her home in Grays Knob on Wednesday. She went to Evarts High School and Ward Belmont High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Bennett also went to...
wymt.com
Elderly woman’s phone service restored after 11 days
INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - An elderly woman who lives in Inez said she has dealt with inconsistent phone service for the past 11 days. Irene Hensley, who is in her 70s and battles a number of health complications, says the scariest part has been praying that an unexpected emergency does not arise -- since it would be extremely difficult to reach 911 without phone service.
wymt.com
FCI Manchester officials address complaints
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of you have sent questions to the WYMT newsroom regarding conditions at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester. We have received several emails about there being no power at the prison since late December, that there was no water or heat at the facility, and that conditions had been like this for several years.
wymt.com
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
Comments / 0