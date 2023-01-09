ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chilly with scattered snow showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered snow showers continue to work through the region this afternoon. They’ll be around tonight, but sunnier days are on the way as we head into the weekend. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our storm system continues to exit the region tonight, slowly diminishing the threat...
HAZARD, KY
Severe weather safety tips

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From tornados to severe thunderstorms or snow first responders said they are prepared for any weather that mother nature throws this way. “We have our four-wheel drive units in service and stocked and ready to go with fluid warmers, additional blankets and we have the studded tires on our two-wheel drive ambulances. That way we can access patients that need to be accessed that need to go to the hospital in an emergency situation,” said John Adkins with Perry County Ambulance.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Town Mountain Road in Pikeville down to one lane following rock slide

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Town Mountain Road in Pikeville is down to just one lane following a large rock slide. KYTC recommended drivers use a different route or expect lengthy delays as crews clear the area. They expect to be working...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Knott Countians start petition for wet/dry vote, sparking debate

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County, Kentucky is known as a place filled with history and beautiful views, but a group of community members feel the need for change. “When this group came about of how we can make changes. One of the first things that came up is how can you increase revenue. Well, an easy way to increase revenue is just a wet/dry vote and you can get alcohol sales,” said Jordan Owens, a petition supporter.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
High School Scoreboard - January 13, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional All “A” tournaments and more brought teams from across the mountains to compete. Danville 70, Somerset 59, 12th Region All “A” Classic. Martin County 97, East Ridge 69, 15th Region All “A” Classic. Pikeville 55, Shelby Valley 49, 15th...
HAZARD, KY
Kentucky River Community Care partners with Mercy Chefs for food giveaway

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky River Community Care in Breathitt County partnered with non-profit Mercy Chefs to provide meals for locals. The meals were prepared by Mercy Chefs and given out at KRCC in Breathitt County. KRCC Division Director of Crisis Services Vicie Pelfrey said the partnership proves that people outside of the region still have Eastern Kentuckians in their hearts, even six months after the flood.
JACKSON, KY
Highway 15 back open near Carr Creek Lake Marina

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 was closed earlier Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling coal overturned near the Carr Creek Lake Marina. Officials tell WYMT that the roadway is back open as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the truck was taken from the scene for medical...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Missing Knott County woman found safe

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Perry Co. leaders sign off on FEMA’s plan to buyout flood-impacted homes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander joined local and state emergency management personnel to sign a contract for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on Wednesday. “This is a buyout for the homeowner,” said Alexander. “It’s a voluntary process. They could sign their property up that got...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Community members mourn the loss of EKY leader

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are mourning the loss of a well known leader in Harlan County. Patricia Jean Bennett, 90, died at her home in Grays Knob on Wednesday. She went to Evarts High School and Ward Belmont High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Bennett also went to...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Elderly woman’s phone service restored after 11 days

INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - An elderly woman who lives in Inez said she has dealt with inconsistent phone service for the past 11 days. Irene Hensley, who is in her 70s and battles a number of health complications, says the scariest part has been praying that an unexpected emergency does not arise -- since it would be extremely difficult to reach 911 without phone service.
INEZ, KY
FCI Manchester officials address complaints

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of you have sent questions to the WYMT newsroom regarding conditions at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester. We have received several emails about there being no power at the prison since late December, that there was no water or heat at the facility, and that conditions had been like this for several years.
MANCHESTER, KY
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

