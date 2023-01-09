ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals moving up start time of weekday games this season ... when school is in session

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

There’s a good chance fans will be leaving Kauffman Stadium after a Royals game much earlier than in the past.

One big reason: a pitch clock will be used in all Major League Baseball games, and that is expected to shorten the length of games. And many of the Royals’ home games will start at an earlier time, too.

The Royals on Monday announced the start time for their 81 games at Kauffman Stadium this season.

In the months of April, May and September, the weeknight games will have a first-pitch time of 6:40 p.m. That’s 16 games in total, and they will be played Monday-Thursday. It’s no coincidence that’s when school is in session.

All Friday home games will begin at 7:10 p.m., as will weeknight home games in June, July and August.

Each Sunday home game is set to start at 1:10 p.m., with the exception of the season finale on Oct. 1. That game, like all around MLB, will start at 2:10 p.m. Saturday games have first-pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m., except for two.

Both a July 1 game against the Dodgers and an Aug. 12 meeting with the Cardinals will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The Royals open the season against the Minnesota Twins on March 30 at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

Next season also is the first with expanded interleague games, and eight National League teams will be coming to Kauffman Stadium, along with the 14 AL foes.

Here is the full schedule from the Royals.

Game times for all 81 Royals home contests. Courtesy of the Kansas City Royals

