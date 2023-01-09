Read full article on original website
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
Man gets 18 years for killing Windsor teen, wounding 2 others
A Hartford man was sentenced this week to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting a Windsor teenager in Hartford in April 2019 and shooting but not killing two other victims in an incident the month before, court records show. DEFENDANT: Isaiah Benitez, 26, of Hartford. CONVICTIONS: First-degree manslaughter with...
Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford
Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
East Hartford woman said she was shot after leaving suspect
EAST HARTFORD — The woman who was shot Wednesday in a domestic violence incident in a home on Lafayette Avenue told police before going into surgery at Hartford Hospital that she and the shooting suspect had been living apart for three days, and he had called her to come gather belongings.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Journal Inquirer
Shots fired in Cloverdale Drive area, East Hartford police say
EAST HARTFORD — Shots were fired Friday morning in the Cloverdale Drive area, with shell casings left behind confirming the report. One round hit a High Street home not believed to have been the intended target, police said. No injuries were reported.
Wrong-Way Driver From Torrington Drove Under Influence In Thomaston, Police Say
An alleged wrong-way driver on a busy Connecticut highway who was stopped by state police has been charged with driving under the influence. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 on Route 8 in the area of Exit 39 in the town of Thomaston.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham
A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
VIDEO: Police identify carjacking suspect who stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed into diner
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after a Farmington carjacking suspect stole a Bristol police cruiser and crashed it into a diner on Thursday. According to Farmington police, just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Scott Swamp Road for the report of a vehicle complaint. Police said a Dodge Durango […]
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
New Haven Independent
Dispute Leads To Gun Arrest In Ansonia
ANSONIA — A dispute between neighbors led to the arrest of two men Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of a fight on Grove Street on Jan. 11 at about 10:30 p.m. A man told officers he had been assaulted by his neighbor, and that his...
Journal Inquirer
Car chase leads to fire in North Windham; police investigation is ongoing
WINDHAM — Willimantic Police are currently investigating an incident that involved a police chase and car fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham late Monday evening. North Windham Fire Department Chief Nicholas Delmastro said the fire was reported at 10: 33 p. m. at 39 Boston Post Road, near the Builders Concrete East property.
Suspect charged for New Haven City Hall vandalism
A person faces charges for allegedly vandalizing New Haven City Hall on Chapel Street early Thursday morning.
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
New Haven police chief to suspects: ‘We are coming after you’
New Haven leaders say they are working to prevent violent crime in the city.
