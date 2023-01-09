Read full article on original website
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s epic gesture for Spurs proves that he’s a real-life MVP
The San Antonio Spurs haven’t been a very good team over the past few seasons. However, you cannot fault its ever-loyal fanbase for its unwavering support for its team. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has taken notice of this fact and he’s come out with an epic gesture to support the Spurs fans in a recent historic endeavor.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 7-word reaction to 7-point, Draymond Green-esque double-double vs. Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the Milwaukee Bucks’ Wednesday night clash against the Atlanta Hawks averaging 31.7 points per night, good for third in the league behind only Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid. Thus, no one would have expected, barring an unforeseen injury, that Antetokounmpo would only score seven points on the night. Something must have gone wrong for Giannis to score only that many points.
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it
There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to 50-point night gone to waste in loss vs. Cavs
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season, having lost four in a row entering their Thursday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thus, Damian Lillard knew what he had to do and put the Blazers on his back once more as he tallied a season-high 50 points on 16-28 shooting from the field, doing everything in his power to will his team to victory.
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
RUMOR: Suns’ latest trade plans involving Jae Crowder, Chris Paul’s future
The Phoenix Suns have found themselves involved in trade talks for much of the season, especially with them yet to find a resolution to the Jae Crowder situation. And amid Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s injuries, the Suns’ need to make a move has only grown, especially with the trade deadline approaching.
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Nikola Jokic injury update will worry Nuggets fans
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missed Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a wrist injury, and while his MRI in the past revealed “nothing sinister,” it is still a concerning issue. Jokic actually sustained the injury back in October during a preseason game, and...
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke […] The post Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him
LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Wizards veteran Will Barton
The Washington Wizards executed an offseason trade that did not catch the attention of many eyeballs as it did not involve any of the big names. The Wizards received both Will Barton and Monte Morris from the Nuggets, but both of them have been performing at a less-than-desirable level so far.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Biggest need Knicks must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of returning to the playoffs, especially after signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. After a slow start, it seems New York is finding its rhythm. The Knicks are currently...
Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken
The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa breaks silence on Twins reunion after wild free agency
Carlos Correa broke his silence on reuniting with the Minnesota Twins following his eventful free agency, per Correa’s Instagram. “Wow what a journey it’s been. A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place.” Carlos Correa agreed […] The post Carlos Correa breaks silence on Twins reunion after wild free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Heat ‘interested’ in D’Angelo Russell trade amid his wild warning for Timberwolves
D’Angelo Russell is well aware of the fact that his name has been dragged around in numerous trade rumors as we approach the February deadline. This is probably why he recently came out with a blatant warning to the Minnesota Timberwolves about potentially “f**king up the opportunity” with him.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard proves he’s not washed with nasty poster jam vs. Nuggets
It has not been the easiest season for Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite entering the 2022-23 campaign, with plenty of high hopes with the impending return of Leonard from an ACL injury that kept him out for the entirety of last season, the Clippers have had bouts with inconsistencies. Moreover, both Leonard […] The post Clippers star Kawhi Leonard proves he’s not washed with nasty poster jam vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
