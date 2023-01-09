ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 7-word reaction to 7-point, Draymond Green-esque double-double vs. Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the Milwaukee Bucks’ Wednesday night clash against the Atlanta Hawks averaging 31.7 points per night, good for third in the league behind only Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid. Thus, no one would have expected, barring an unforeseen injury, that Antetokounmpo would only score seven points on the night. Something must have gone wrong for Giannis to score only that many points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to 50-point night gone to waste in loss vs. Cavs

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season, having lost four in a row entering their Thursday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thus, Damian Lillard knew what he had to do and put the Blazers on his back once more as he tallied a season-high 50 points on 16-28 shooting from the field, doing everything in his power to will his team to victory.
PORTLAND, OR
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans

The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game

The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
MEMPHIS, TN
Nikola Jokic injury update will worry Nuggets fans

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missed Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a wrist injury, and while his MRI in the past revealed “nothing sinister,” it is still a concerning issue. Jokic actually sustained the injury back in October during a preseason game, and...
DENVER, CO
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke […] The post Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him

LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors

Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken

The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Carlos Correa breaks silence on Twins reunion after wild free agency

Carlos Correa broke his silence on reuniting with the Minnesota Twins following his eventful free agency, per Correa’s Instagram. “Wow what a journey it’s been. A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place.” Carlos Correa agreed […] The post Carlos Correa breaks silence on Twins reunion after wild free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard proves he’s not washed with nasty poster jam vs. Nuggets

It has not been the easiest season for Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite entering the 2022-23 campaign, with plenty of high hopes with the impending return of Leonard from an ACL injury that kept him out for the entirety of last season, the Clippers have had bouts with inconsistencies. Moreover, both Leonard […] The post Clippers star Kawhi Leonard proves he’s not washed with nasty poster jam vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
