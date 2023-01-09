ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Homeless man arrested for public masturbation in JC

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raKLR_0k8V71Bn00

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On January 6th, Johnson City Police responded to a village store for reports of a man publicly masturbating with the bathroom door unlocked.

According to police, approximately 12 patrons walked in on 34-year-old Matthew Baxter masturbating in the family restroom.

Baxter allegedly left the door unlocked, did not announce himself when any of the victims knocked, and made no effort to lock the door after being walked in on.

He was confronted by a store employee, but continued his lewd behavior.

Baxter was arrested and charged with Public Lewdness. He was released with an appearance ticket.

The name of the store was not released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn

Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
ENDICOTT, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Meth in Search Warrant

Today, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force was assisted by the Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. executing a narcotic search warrant at 6 Double Day Street Apt. 2. Investigators found 13 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of fentanyl, $382, and drug paraphernalia. The meth has...
The Ithaca Voice

Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library

ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy