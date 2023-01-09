Read full article on original website
Maine release proposed rules for Sports betting
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine has released proposed rules for sports betting, but it will be months before the first wagers are placed. The law adopted by state lawmakers went into effect in August, but the director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit said it was important to move slowly to get the rules right.
Dr. Nirav Shah stepping down as Maine CDC Director
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced Maine’s CDC Director Nirav Shah is leaving his role here in the state. In a statement from her office, it says Dr. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). Director Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.
Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 2
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 25 years ago Tuesday night, Maine was under a blanket of ice. What would come to be known as the Ice Storm of ‘98 blasted the state and knocked out power to almost a million Mainers. Senator Angus King was in his first term as...
Gov. Janet Mills unveils a record $10 billion biennial budget proposal for fiscal year 2024-25
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills unveiled her 10.3 billion dollar biennial budget proposal for fiscal year 2024-25 in Augusta today. Mills says the proposal builds on the progress from her previous budget by continuing free community college education, funding free school meals, providing property tax relief, investing in infrastructure, and funding efforts to fight PFAS contamination.
Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property
MAINE (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54,000 checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
Experts share tips for safe teen driving
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - January is Teen Driving Awareness Month. According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. But experts TV5 spoke with say there are ways to prevent these tragedies from happening. Data from the Maine Department of Public Safety show...
Precipitation continues to taper off tonight, lows drop into the 20′s and 30′s.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system will continue to track across the state and to the northeast. As it does so precipitation will continue to taper off throughout the region. The bulk of the precipitation will end in the late afternoon for the Bangor region while, up north, will continue to see mixed precipitation that changes back to snow tonight. By around dinner time is when you should expect precipitation up north to come to an end. We remain mostly cloudy overnight tonight. As the low exits the region cooler air funnels in behind it, cooling our overnight lows down into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-15 mph.
Maine Air National Guard leader reacts to new COVID-19 vaccine rules
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders of the Maine National Guard say they’re waiting on more guidance after the Department of Defense dropped the COVID-19 vaccine mandate this week. On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the rule that required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes...
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
Sunny & Seasonable Today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a sunny and seasonable day with highs climbing to the 20s to near 30° this afternoon. Clouds will move into the state tonight as high pressure slides to our east. There will be a wide range in low temperatures due to the increasing clouds with northern and eastern areas being the cold spots as the clouds will arrive there later. Look for overnight lows to range from the low to mid-single numbers over northern and eastern areas to 10-20° elsewhere.
Maine defense lawyer facing criminal charges
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A defense lawyer in Maine who once represented detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison has been charged with several criminal counts, and a prosecutor is recommending his disbarment. Court records state that Scott Fenstermaker was charged with trespassing, assault, reckless conduct and attempted theft in...
Family behind Whitney’s Supermarket to launch Whitney’s Variety in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The family behind Whitney’s Family Supermarket in Corinth is expanding to Dover-Foxcroft. After a process that took months the family owned gas station and convenience store opened their gas pumps Wednesday. They’re still working to build up the store for their soft opening on January...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday afternoon in Indiana, officials said. According to the Black Township Fire & Rescue, crews were called to a farm in Mount Vernon shortly after 1 p.m. and were on the scene for nearly five hours.
Rain Tapering To Showers This Afternoon, Snow & Mix Far North
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will track across Northern Maine this afternoon. Steadier rain will taper to scattered showers as the afternoon progresses. We’ll continue to see snow and mixed precipitation across the far north and that will gradually taper off this afternoon as well. We’ll see a wide range in temperatures from mainly 30s north to the 40s and low 50s closer to the coast. Low pressure will move to our north and east tonight bringing the precipitation to an end. Outside of the slight chance of a snow or icy mix shower tonight, the bulk of the night looks dry. Winds will shift to the north/northwest on the backside of the storm, ushering colder air back into the region tonight. Lows will drop to the 20s to low 30s tonight which may create some icy spots on the roads.
