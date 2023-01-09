BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system will continue to track across the state and to the northeast. As it does so precipitation will continue to taper off throughout the region. The bulk of the precipitation will end in the late afternoon for the Bangor region while, up north, will continue to see mixed precipitation that changes back to snow tonight. By around dinner time is when you should expect precipitation up north to come to an end. We remain mostly cloudy overnight tonight. As the low exits the region cooler air funnels in behind it, cooling our overnight lows down into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-15 mph.

BANGOR, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO