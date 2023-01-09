ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQP8y_0k8V55n700

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.

In this story:

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury according to Ian Rapoport.

The decision was made after a tumultuous 2022 season concluded with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. Arizona finished the year on a seven-game losing streak.

The Cardinals will enter the race for a new face at the position alongside the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Their next hire will be their fourth coach since 2013.

Kingsbury now departs the desert after spending four seasons with the organization. He initially arrived on Jan. 8 2019 and helped take the Cardinals from a league-worst three wins to a postseason berth during the 2021 season.

However, the majority of Kingsbury's faults resided in his ability (or lack thereof) to get Arizona's offense to top flight despite weapons at each skill position and a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray at the helm.

Operating as both head coach and offensive coordinator, Kingsbury wasn't able to juggle both duties at the pro level.

Prior to his tenure in Arizona, Kingsbury was heralded as an offensive guru after spending six years at Texas Tech. After being fired, he initially took USC's open offensive coordinator position before eventually stepping down to interview with the New York Jets prior to meeting with the Cardinals.

His future is unknown at this point, although it's likely he could end up as an offensive coordinator in the NFL or head back to college like his friend Matt Rhule recently did.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports Kingsbury's contract was guaranteed through 2026, so owner Michael Bidwill will be paying Kingsbury out for the next few seasons while also tacking on the next head coach's salary.

Potential candidates include names such as Sean Payton, Shane Steichen and Vance Joseph among others.

Arizona may also be in the hunt for a new general manager as well after Steve Keim stepped away for health-related reasons during the season. Bidwill reportedly may opt to keep executives Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris in-house for what would be a potential "Co-GM" role.

Change is happening for the Cardinals with more on the horizon.

Comments / 4

Related
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
All Cardinals

Four Takeaways From Hard Knocks Episode Eight

As the in-season series of Hard Knocks begins to wind down for the Arizona Cardinals, here are some key takeaways from the eighth episode. The Arizona Cardinals only have one week left of the regular season, and thus HBO's in-season series of Hard Knocks is winding down. There's still business...
OKLAHOMA STATE
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy