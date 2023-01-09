Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
KENJURA TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
A Brenham City Councilmember and former Blinn College trustee is running for mayor of Brenham. Atwood Kenjura on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the position of mayor. Current Mayor Milton Tate announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election. Kenjura has been on the Brenham City Council since 2021...
kwhi.com
SEVERAL SPOTS ON BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOL BOARDS UP FOR ELECTION IN MAY
Similar to the city council elections of Brenham and Burton, Brenham and Burton ISDs have several trustee positions that will be on the ballot come May 6th. For the Brenham School Board, the seats of Dr. Michael Altman, Susan Jenkins, Kelvin Raven and the vacant position of former trustee Mark Schneider will be up for election.
kwhi.com
DEADLINE WEDNESDAY TO VOTE ON BRENHAM ISD 2023-24 CALENDAR
Today (Wednesday) is the last day for Brenham ISD families to choose their preferred option for the 2023-24 school calendar. Brenham ISD is seeking input on which of two calendar options to adopt for the next school year. The primary difference between the two calendar choices is when students have...
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BURTON SEEKING NEW TRASH COLLECTION PROVIDER
The City of Burton is looking to change trash collection providers. On Tuesday, the Burton City Council agreed to go out for bids or proposals for the city’s trash services. City Secretary Angela Harrington said the city is experiencing problems with its current provider, Texas Commercial Waste out of Bryan, and wants to obtain a more reliable partner.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Brenham ISD Special Olympics will be this week’s topic on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Special Olympics Coordinator Angela Moore will visit with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning to discuss the Special Olympics program. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on...
kwhi.com
TXDOT PROJECT TO RESUME IN NAVASOTA
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to start up their milling and asphalt project on Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota. According to TxDOT, the scope of the project includes milling and repaving the parking spaces along Washington Avenue. The work is scheduled to start this Sunday, January 15, and...
KBTX.com
New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Gov. Greg Abbott, CertainTeed LLC will be building a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a manufacturing and distributing company that produces exterior and interior building projects and is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. The new location will be located in...
KBTX.com
Bryan native takes acting school to the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION
A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
kwhi.com
CUBETTES FALL TO MAGNOLIA WEST IN DISTRICT PLAY
The Magnolia West Lady Mustangs (2-4) beat the Brenham Cubettes 68-58 last night. Brenham drops to 12-11 and 3-3 in district. The Cubettes will wrap up the first half of district play this Friday night when they host College Station. Tipoff at the Brenham High School Gym is a 6:30pm, with a 6:15pm pregame here on KWHI.
kwhi.com
‘UPTOWN SWIRL’ SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM; FEW TICKETS REMAIN
Downtown Brenham is ready for tomorrow’s (Saturday) 11th Annual “Uptown Swirl”. Thirty-six businesses and locations will offer all kinds of wines to visitors and shoppers from 3 to 7 p.m. Main Street Brenham Manager Monique Breaux says the winter wine walk will have something for all wine...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB BASEBALL ALUMNI BANQUET SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 4
The 2023 Brenham Cub Baseball Alumni Association Banquet is coming up on Saturday, February 4, at the Fireman’s Training Center. The doors will open at 5pm, with the banquet to begin around 5:45pm. This year, they are honoring the 2011 Brenham Cub Baseball Team, which reached the State Semifinals....
fox44news.com
Arrests made in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
KBTX.com
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
CUBS LOSE A HEARTBREAKER TO MAGNOLIA WEST 55-54
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team lost a heartbreaker to Magnolia West 55-54 last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Mustangs hit the game winning shot with four seconds left. The Cubs had one last chance and just missed their own buzz beater. Shaun Ray led Brenham with...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said. According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night. During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA PRISON UNIT EMPLOYEE ARRESTED AFTER ADMITTING TO BRINGING IN CONTRABAND ITEMS
An employee at the Luther Unit near Navasota was arrested Monday, accused by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) of bringing contraband items into the facility. The TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in eight packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes and having additional contraband items in his vehicle, including two Motorola cell phones, two cartons of Newport cigarettes and two more packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes.
