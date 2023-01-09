Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
BBC
Kettering: Two children found at house were strangled, coroner says
Two children who were found seriously injured at a house and died in hospital were strangled, a coroner said. Six-year-old Jeeva Saju and four-year-old Janvi Saju were discovered by police at Petherton Court in Kettering on 15 December. Their mother, Anju Ashok, 35, died at the scene, with the cause...
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Liverpool couple who poisoned dog with raisins sentenced
A couple who repeatedly beat and poisoned their dog with raisins before dumping the body in a suitcase have been sentenced. Christy Carl Hewitt and Chantell Duvall-Gregory killed their pet with the repeated attacks in Liverpool before discarding it by a river. Raisins, which are toxic to dogs, were found...
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
BBC
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
BBC
Pontefract care worker who abused vulnerable man jailed
A care worker who sexually abused a vulnerable man who he was supposed to be looking after has been jailed. Damon Suthers, of Upton, Pontefract, repeatedly carried out sex acts on the victim over a three-week period in 2019, West Yorkshire Police said. He was arrested after the man, who...
BBC
Ambulance crew taken to hospital after substance found in park
Three ambulance crew members were taken to hospital after an incident at a park in Derby. East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) had been called to Darley Park to help a man who had been taken ill at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday. Derbyshire Police said the crew "began to feel...
BBC
Victoria Agoglia: Family seek new inquest into grooming death
The family of a 15-year-old girl whose death in 2003 led to an investigation into child sexual abuse have been given permission to seek a fresh inquest. Victoria Agoglia, who was in care, died of a drugs overdose two months after reporting she had been raped and injected with heroin by an older man.
BBC
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
BBC
West Midlands drug dealers jailed for Welsh county lines network
Two West Midlands drug dealers have been jailed for supplying heroin and cocaine to a Welsh village. Devonn Weston and Blake Sharpe ran six county lines routes to Llandrindod Wells as well as areas of Warwickshire and Staffordshire. The pair, both 23, exploited young men and took over their homes,...
Comments / 0