Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 12
Here is the latest edition of the top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Warren Lincoln (5-2)
3rd threat received at Richmond Schools leads to another cancellation of classes
RICHMOND, MI -- For the third time this month, the Richmond Police Department is investigating a threat made against the Richmond Community Schools, with the latest one causing classes to be cancelled Thursday. The decision to cancel classes was announced in a letter issued by Superintendent Brian Walmsley Wednesday night.
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher
A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with these events across Michigan
Organizations all across the state are preparing to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with keynote speakers, marches, ceremonies and even community service projects dedicated to the civil rights activist. The federal holiday lands on Monday, Jan. 16, this year, but many events throughout Michigan...
7-year-old jumps into action to save great-grandma who was trapped under SUV
WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI -- When 7-year-old Mariah Galloway saw her great-grandmother get stuck under an SUV outside her home, she sprung into action and is now being called a hero for saving the 79-year-old. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Galloway was being dropped off at her home in West Bloomfield when her great-grandma thought the SUV was in park and got out of the vehicle.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing
Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
This program offers a fast, free path to becoming a child care teacher in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI - A new program is seeking to remove the cost and time barriers associated with earning a child care certificate or degree. As child care centers in Washtenaw County and across the state seek out employees, including assistant and lead teachers, Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw Community College are partnering up for the program.
Jim Harbaugh at football coaches clinic: ‘I love Michigan’
LANSING, Mich. — If Jim Harbaugh is actively looking to leave Michigan, he sure didn’t seem like it Friday afternoon in the state’s capital. The Michigan head coach showed up to the annual high school coaches’ clinic at the Lansing Center with five of his assistant coaches, wearing a blue-colored Wolverines hooded sweatshirt, and mingled with attendees for more than an hour. During that time, Harbaugh held conversations with coaches and obliged every photo and autograph request. And on more than one occasion, he could be spotted laughing.
No Michigan counties at highest COVID risk level this week, CDC says
For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, Michigan has zero counties at the top COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, there were two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level: Monroe and Menominee counties. Monroe moved down to a medium level this week, Menominee dropped to a low level.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting
DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
MLive.com
6 Michigan high school basketball players nominated for McDonald’s All-American games
Six Michigan high school basketball players found themselves among hundreds of nominees from across the country for the prestigious 2023 McDonald’s All-American games. The McDonald’s All-American game is the premier showcase for the future stars of the game and features the best of the best competing in the nationally televised all-star game each year.
Detroit Police involved in 7-hour barricaded standoff searching for double murder suspect, discover he's not inside
Detroit Police said an unknown suspect shot and killed two men Thursday night in their Ford Fusion on Liberal Street in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot.
‘More work to do’: Santa Ono highlights diversity gains, shortcomings at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Deep into the University of Michigan’s Tuesday update on its five-year diversity efforts, leaders took an interactive poll of 200-plus students, faculty and campus leaders. About half said they were informed by the update. But about 12% of the group said “they needed more time...
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Michigan’s Most Wanted – The State’s Top 6 Sought After Criminals
Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list is a list that no one wants to be on. However, there are some people that just can't help themselves, including the six individuals that we're about to show you. The six criminals below didn't want to be on Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list but they sure...
Michigan DT Mazi Smith sentenced on weapon violation
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was sentenced on Thursday for his weapon violation. Smith received 12 months probation and 40 hours of community service, according to WWJ. Smith, 21, was sentenced Jan. 12 by Washtenaw County 15th District Court Judge Karen Valvo under the Holmes Youthful...
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0