ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher

A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
LIVONIA, MI
The Flint Journal

7-year-old jumps into action to save great-grandma who was trapped under SUV

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI -- When 7-year-old Mariah Galloway saw her great-grandmother get stuck under an SUV outside her home, she sprung into action and is now being called a hero for saving the 79-year-old. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Galloway was being dropped off at her home in West Bloomfield when her great-grandma thought the SUV was in park and got out of the vehicle.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing

Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This program offers a fast, free path to becoming a child care teacher in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, MI - A new program is seeking to remove the cost and time barriers associated with earning a child care certificate or degree. As child care centers in Washtenaw County and across the state seek out employees, including assistant and lead teachers, Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw Community College are partnering up for the program.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh at football coaches clinic: ‘I love Michigan’

LANSING, Mich. — If Jim Harbaugh is actively looking to leave Michigan, he sure didn’t seem like it Friday afternoon in the state’s capital. The Michigan head coach showed up to the annual high school coaches’ clinic at the Lansing Center with five of his assistant coaches, wearing a blue-colored Wolverines hooded sweatshirt, and mingled with attendees for more than an hour. During that time, Harbaugh held conversations with coaches and obliged every photo and autograph request. And on more than one occasion, he could be spotted laughing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting

DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan DT Mazi Smith sentenced on weapon violation

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was sentenced on Thursday for his weapon violation. Smith received 12 months probation and 40 hours of community service, according to WWJ. Smith, 21, was sentenced Jan. 12 by Washtenaw County 15th District Court Judge Karen Valvo under the Holmes Youthful...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Axios Detroit

Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool

A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy