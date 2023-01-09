Save Money and Stay Cozy With These Top-Rated Space Heaters on Amazon Under $100

iStock/Scouted/The Daily Beast

Space heaters are so cozy–they warm you quickly and can be safely kept nearby. Limiting the area you heat saves money on utility bills, and with energy costs soaring this winter, we could all use a little savings. Unless I get bumped out of the top place by the dog, you’ll find me cuddling up near one on cold days all winter long.

In the NYC region, gusts of cool air from the ocean and rivers make the winter cold and damp, chilling to the bone. Space heaters are great at warming quickly for near-instant gratification when coming in from cold weather activities. They're also indispensable should there be an issue with your primary heating system.

Scroll through below for a list of some of the highest-rated space heaters on Amazon under $100. You’ll thank yourself later for purchasing a new one ahead of the coldest days.

De'Longhi Comfort Temp

A classic radiator-style space heater goes well with the interior of my 19th-century home. This stylish and well-rated one from De'Longhi is the best of all worlds--a sleek design but modern features like a low surface temperature, making it safe for children and pets. It’s energy efficient, and reviews remark on how durable it is.

Govee Smart Electric Space Heater Apply $10 coupon before adding to cart

On the other end of the spectrum, this modern-style smart space heater works with Alexa & Google Assistant and can be fully app-controlled. The design and capabilities will fit in with other smart devices ; it has safety features and a thermostat. Right now, scoop it with a $10 off coupon.

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater 20% off

The benefit of an oscillating heating effect was lost on me until I tried it; the waves of warmth billowing through a room were a treat. The Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater has a remote, high and low settings, a timer—and is 20% off right now.

Reviews say, “This little heater is amazing, it maintains the temperature in our family room from 72 to 74 degrees even when temps outside are in the 30s.”

Teioe Mini Electric Space Heater

Whether you’re a Barbie girl or just love all things pink (like the Scouted staff), this mini space heater is for you. Truly just a personal-size heater , it weighs in at 1.6 lbs. Reviews mention loving it for the office or a bed stand and say it's perfect for RVs or other portable needs. The mini heater gives off a lot of heat for being so small and comes in several other colors like black, blue, and gray.

Suburbs TS17 Compact Electric Fireplace

If you like the look of a nostalgic, wood-burning stove, this little Suburbs electric fireplace stove is perfect for you. Just 18” tall, this freestanding stove-styled heater with realistic flame gives off an impressive 4777 BTUs.

