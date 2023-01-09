ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Save Money and Stay Cozy With These Top-Rated Space Heaters on Amazon Under $100

By Erica Radol
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W95nM_0k8V4eRO00
iStock/Scouted/The Daily Beast

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Space heaters are so cozy–they warm you quickly and can be safely kept nearby. Limiting the area you heat saves money on utility bills, and with energy costs soaring this winter, we could all use a little savings. Unless I get bumped out of the top place by the dog, you’ll find me cuddling up near one on cold days all winter long.

In the NYC region, gusts of cool air from the ocean and rivers make the winter cold and damp, chilling to the bone. Space heaters are great at warming quickly for near-instant gratification when coming in from cold weather activities. They're also indispensable should there be an issue with your primary heating system.

Scroll through below for a list of some of the highest-rated space heaters on Amazon under $100. You’ll thank yourself later for purchasing a new one ahead of the coldest days.

De'Longhi Comfort Temp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABfH7_0k8V4eRO00
Amazon

A classic radiator-style space heater goes well with the interior of my 19th-century home. This stylish and well-rated one from De'Longhi is the best of all worlds--a sleek design but modern features like a low surface temperature, making it safe for children and pets. It’s energy efficient, and reviews remark on how durable it is.

Buy De'Longhi Comfort Temp at Amazon, $99

Govee Smart Electric Space Heater Apply $10 coupon before adding to cart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTxDJ_0k8V4eRO00
Amazon

On the other end of the spectrum, this modern-style smart space heater works with Alexa & Google Assistant and can be fully app-controlled. The design and capabilities will fit in with other smart devices ; it has safety features and a thermostat. Right now, scoop it with a $10 off coupon.

Buy Govee Smart Electric Space Heater at Amazon, $99

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater 20% off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099paG_0k8V4eRO00
Amazon

The benefit of an oscillating heating effect was lost on me until I tried it; the waves of warmth billowing through a room were a treat. The Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater has a remote, high and low settings, a timer—and is 20% off right now.

Reviews say, “This little heater is amazing, it maintains the temperature in our family room from 72 to 74 degrees even when temps outside are in the 30s.”

Buy Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater at Amazon, $55

Teioe Mini Electric Space Heater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jv4FM_0k8V4eRO00
Amazon

Whether you’re a Barbie girl or just love all things pink (like the Scouted staff), this mini space heater is for you. Truly just a personal-size heater , it weighs in at 1.6 lbs. Reviews mention loving it for the office or a bed stand and say it's perfect for RVs or other portable needs. The mini heater gives off a lot of heat for being so small and comes in several other colors like black, blue, and gray.

Buy Teioe Mini Electric Space Heater at Amazon, $35

Suburbs TS17 Compact Electric Fireplace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wvujq_0k8V4eRO00
Amazon

If you like the look of a nostalgic, wood-burning stove, this little Suburbs electric fireplace stove is perfect for you. Just 18” tall, this freestanding stove-styled heater with realistic flame gives off an impressive 4777 BTUs.

Buy Suburbs TS17 Compact Electric Fireplace at Amazon, $90

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter ! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons , Ashley Furniture coupons , Macy’s coupons , and Overstock coupons .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
Rooted Expeditions

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
TheDailyBeast

In Case of an Emergency or Evacuation, These Essentials Will Keep Pets Safe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.The Scouted team has covered disaster preparedness for humans, as a few essential items kept on hand can make a huge difference in case of a natural disaster or emergency that requires sheltering in place or evacuation. But one thing to help you sleep a little easier at night when it comes to being prepared for the unexpected might not be as obvious: what to do in an emergency event with your pet(s). Planning in advance is critical, as many people see their fluffy...
TheDailyBeast

I Tested the Oura Ring and the Apple Watch—Here Are My Thoughts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When it comes to fitness tracking and health monitoring wearables, there have never been more options on the market to choose from. The O.G. FitBit and Apple Watch have been the gold standard for several years now, but in recent years, a sleeker alternative has emerged: the Oura Ring. To my knowledge, The Oura Ring is the first and only health tracker that isn’t worn on the rest, which is majorly appealing to someone like me who detests the bulky look and feel of...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy