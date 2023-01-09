Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Willow season one ending explained
The finale of Willow‘s first season had a little bit of everything, and also seemed to be just the beginning of an even larger story. The first season climaxes with a wedding, a massive fight, and more than a little bit of magic. What more can a devoted Willow...
Digital Trends
6 things you need to know before Servant season 4
M. Night Shyamalan brought his unique style of psychological horror to the small screen with Apple TV+’s Servant, and the series quickly became one of the most exciting entries in the streaming service’s inaugural lineup in 2019. Now, with three seasons under its belt, Servant is set to...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Digital Trends
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea review: a riveting anime worth your time
“Outside of some occasionally stiff animation and slightly uninspired character designs, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea is a riveting dose of originality.”. Though the year has just started, 2023 is already poised to be an exciting one for the anime genre, but even with all the big-name IPs set to make waves, studio Polygon Pictures’ Kaina of the Great Snow Sea is a welcome change of pace. It can be difficult for original anime productions to gain enough traction in the mainstream space, especially when some longtime fans tend to treat the mention of “CG animation” as a dirty phrase.
Digital Trends
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
Digital Trends
One Piece Odyssey review: A fun JRPG for fans and newcomers
One Piece Odyssey review: A fun JRPG for fans and newcomers. “One Piece Odyssey is an anime spinoff JRPG that's a cut above the rest.”. When I began my adventure with the Straw Hat Pirate crew in One Piece Odyssey, I was taken aback by the beautiful virtual world in front of me. I felt like I was sucked into the pages of the manga I’m such a big fan of, complete with wacky creature designs, awesome choreography, and tons of character humor and drama. By the end of the adventure, I was excited that One Piece finally had a JRPG on par with Dragon Quest.
Digital Trends
The most likable Disney villains, ranked
For many viewers, Disney’s villains are the best characters of them all. It’s no wonder why Cruella and Maleficent got their own movies — they often outshined the heroes and became the real star of their respective shows. But why? Why are Disney villains so damn likable? Is it their awesome outfits? Their fantastically shady lines? Or their engrossing character?
Digital Trends
Where to watch the Miss Universe 2023 pageant
Some things never go out of style: T-shirts, blue jeans, comfortable sneakers. But there are other things that do go out of style, like smoking, wearing Crocs on a hot summer day, and bell-bottom pants. Contents. Where can you watch the Miss Universe 2023 pageant?. When does the Miss Universe...
Digital Trends
HBO Max: price, movies, shows, and more
HBO is one of the more storied brands in the entertainment industry. It helped usher in the cable TV era with movies, series, documentaries, and specials — content that wasn’t available on traditional broadcast television in the 1980s. And it was an early entry into the pay-TV market.
Comments / 0