“Outside of some occasionally stiff animation and slightly uninspired character designs, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea is a riveting dose of originality.”. Though the year has just started, 2023 is already poised to be an exciting one for the anime genre, but even with all the big-name IPs set to make waves, studio Polygon Pictures’ Kaina of the Great Snow Sea is a welcome change of pace. It can be difficult for original anime productions to gain enough traction in the mainstream space, especially when some longtime fans tend to treat the mention of “CG animation” as a dirty phrase.

2 DAYS AGO