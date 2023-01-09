Head Start might lose Selma home
SELMA — In a letter to supporters, Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action says the Town of Selma is booting Head Start from its longtime home on South Green Street. “Selma Head Start needs your help,” says the letter from Marie Watson, Community Action’s executive director, and Donna Barnette, director of Head Start. “Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action has been notified by the Town of […]
