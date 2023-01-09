Lakeland Public Library's Author Talk series
The Lakeland Public Library is connecting readers and writers through its Author Talk series . These virtual webinars bring in bestselling authors to talk about their latest books over Zoom . Register for these five upcoming talks to hear from the writers and ask them your questions .
- Dana K. White | Tuesday, Jan. 17 | 2 p.m. | Virtual, | Free | This author and blogger will discuss her new books, “ Organizing for the Rest of Us ” and “ Decluttering at the Speed of Life .”
- Randall Munroe | Tuesday, Jan. 31 | 2 p.m. | Virtual | Free | This author and creator of the webcomic “ xkcd ” will share his new book “ What If ? 2 : Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions .”
- Lana Harper | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 7 p.m. | Virtual | Free | This bestselling author will dive into the next book in the “ Witches of Thistle Grove ” series: “ Back in a Spell .”
- Grace M. Cho | Thursday, Feb. 16 | 1 p.m. | Virtual | Free | Hear from this award-winning author as she discusses her memoir “ Tastes Like War .”
- Cassandra Clare | Tuesday, Feb. 28 | 8 p.m. | Virtual | Free | This mega-bestselling author of “ The Mortal Instruments ” series chats about her latest book, “ Chain of Thorns .”
