Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Public Library's Author Talk series

By Connor Keith
 4 days ago
Join the discussion from your computer at the library or at home.

Photo by LALtoday

The Lakeland Public Library is connecting readers and writers through its Author Talk series . These virtual webinars bring in bestselling authors to talk about their latest books over Zoom .
Register for these five upcoming talks to hear from the writers and ask them your questions .
  • Dana K. White | Tuesday, Jan. 17 | 2 p.m. | Virtual, | Free | This author and blogger will discuss her new books, “ Organizing for the Rest of Us ” and “ Decluttering at the Speed of Life .”
  • Randall Munroe | Tuesday, Jan. 31 | 2 p.m. | Virtual | Free | This author and creator of the webcomic “ xkcd ” will share his new book “ What If ? 2 : Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions .”
  • Lana Harper | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 7 p.m. | Virtual | Free | This bestselling author will dive into the next book in the “ Witches of Thistle Grove ” series: “ Back in a Spell .”
  • Grace M. Cho | Thursday, Feb. 16 | 1 p.m. | Virtual | Free | Hear from this award-winning author as she discusses her memoir “ Tastes Like War .”
  • Cassandra Clare | Tuesday, Feb. 28 | 8 p.m. | Virtual | Free | This mega-bestselling author of “ The Mortal Instruments ” series chats about her latest book, “ Chain of Thorns .”

