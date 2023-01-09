British union leaders prepare for strikes after unproductive meetings with government

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The heads of several British unions said that meetings with government leaders Monday ended with little progress toward averting a wave of nationwide strikes.

GMB, the third major union representing ambulance staff said more than 10,000 ambulance staff would go ahead with a planned strike after its national secretary, Rachel Harrison, said the talks fell "well short of anything substantial" that could bring them to a halt.

"There was some engagement on pay -- but not a concrete offer that could help resolve this dispute and make significant progress on the recruitment and retention crisis," Harrison said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other government leaders sat down with union leaders as potential walkouts by teachers, bus drivers, ambulance drivers, and countless junior doctors and nurses at the National Health Service, threatens to cripple some of the nation's most critical industries over the coming days and weeks.

In addition to plans by ambulance workers in England and Wales to strike for 24 hours beginning Wednesday -- and again at the end of the month, nurses plan to walk off the job for at least two days next week.

Teachers in Scotland will stay home for two days this week, and are planning similar action next week as part of another ongoing pay dispute.

Many doctors around the country were also preparing to vote this week on a potential strike that would begin in March.

Adding fuel to the dispute, the British government plans to introduce a new anti-strike legislation in Parliament next week that would enforce the upkeep of key public services and expose unions to lawsuits and allow employers to summarily fire workers who choose to walk off the job.

This week's union actions also come amid similar moves by the national rail industry as the Conservative government wrangles with growing discord over economic cutbacks that were meant to shore up the nation's economy amid a persistent inflation crisis.

Last week, a strike by more than a dozen train operators and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, cut nearly all train services across Britain following several weeks of disagreements with the government over low pay and poor working conditions.

In the latest strike threat, Sunak would not commit to a possible deal that might include one-off payments to nurses that could potentially end the standoff.

Unite union leader Onay Kasab said before Monday's meeting that the government had called for increased productivity in exchange for higher pay -- and then called the proposition "an insult to every single one of our members."

Many union employees were already working 18-hour shifts per day, Kasab said, adding: "We are extremely angry."

Sunak acknowledged the sentiments, but continued to emphasize that any pay deal needed be affordable for the nation.

"We want to have a reasonable, two-way conversation about pay and everything else that is relevant," Sunak said in a Sunday interview. "People need to get talking, that's what they're doing, hopefully we can find a way through this."

Sunak has been scrambling to negotiate a settlement as unions in several industries have turned to walkouts in an attempt to force the government's hand.

National Health Service employees in England and Wales received an average 4.75% raise at the start of the year, but have demanded a pay hike proportionate to the rate of inflation, which is currently sitting around 10%.

Junior doctors were left out of the 4.75% raise, and were only seeking a 2% annual pay raise as part of a four-year agreement, reports said.

British Health Secretary Steve Barclay previously indicated that pay raises would be tied to "efficiencies" at the NHS, saying "we should be moving forward and having constructive conversations about what is affordable this coming year, rather than going back retrospectively."

Pat Cullen, one of the primary negotiators from the Royal College of Nursing, was said to be "offering to meet the government halfway," according to BBC News , while Unite union leader Sharon Graham said workers were digging their heels in for a fight unless Sunak came to the table with a viable offer.

"Unless and until he accepts the need to make real progress on the current pay claim, there will still be strikes across the NHS this winter," she vowed.

Meanwhile, National Education Union leaders Kevin Courtney and Mary Bousted arrived Monday for talks at the Department for Education, where Education Secretary Gillian Keegan met with members of the National Education Union and the NASUWT teacher's union. Also taking part in the negotiations were Health Secretary Steve Barclay and representatives from Unison, Unite and the Royal College of Nursing.

"If there's no extra money there is no movement," Courtney warned before the meeting, indicating the sides were still far apart.

The pay dispute is similar to one that emerged in mid-December, when RMT -- the country's biggest rail union -- rejected a pay offer from the government while Sunak insisted the government had been fair and reasonable in its approach to public sector raises. However, union leaders accused the Conservative government of using stall tactics and "not telling the truth," which ultimately led to work stoppages.

"They keep saying that they're facilitating a deal. And I think it's absolutely the opposite to that," said RMT chief Mick Lynch. "The executives who run the industry day on day are in despair at what the government is making them say in these talks."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com