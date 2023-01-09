ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Ashley Darby confirms split from Luke Gulbranson

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson have called it quits on their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iejd5_0k8V4Nd900
Ashley Darby confirmed her split from Luke Gulbranson amid her "difficult" divorce from Michael Darby. Screenshot via Watch What Happens Live/YouTube

Darby, who stars on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Potomac , confirmed her split from Gulbranson, a cast member on Summer House , during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live .

Darby was first linked to Gulbranson in November following her split from her husband, Michael Darby, in April.

On WWHL , Darby said Gulbranson was a "trooper" as they dated amid her ongoing divorce.

"Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore," she said. "Really, my life is very complicated, as you guys can imagine. I'm going through a very difficult situation, and Luke was a trooper, believe me -- he went through some things."

Darby confirmed that her "situation" with Michael Darby impacted her relationship with Gulbranson.

"We just have a hard time, period, with co-parenting and you know, separating," she said of her ex.

Darby said she met Gulbranson's family during the course of their relationship and is open to finding love again.

"I met his whole family. They were amazing. I fell in love with them. But I am newly single and this is my first relationship after," she said. "You know, it's just nice to be reminded that I am that girl, and I love to love and I love to be loved."

Darby and Michael Darby married in May 2014 and have two young sons, Dean Michael and Dylan Matthew.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

