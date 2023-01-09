ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Kingston Common Council majority leader Rita Worthington discusses the many challenges that face the city

By Rokosz Most
hudsonvalleyone.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rocklandreport.com

Statement from County Executive Ed Day

“Since Fall of 2021, I’ve adamantly spoken out against state legislation to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as New York is a home rule state. Yesterday the Governor proposed expanding a property tax exemption that would allegedly reward homeowners who “build-out” ADUs, essentially incentivizing the development of these types of units. While there is no legislation currently in place requiring municipalities to allow ADUs, I fully believe that widespread construction of ADUs in suburban areas like Rockland County would be harmful to our community.
hudsonvalleyone.com

In a reversal, Woodstock’s planning board approves continued logging

After Woodstock’s planning board reversed a previous decision, an Easton Lane property owner will get to harvest trees from his 87-acre woodlot, despite objections from neighbors. “We have put more restrictions on this timber harvest than any I’ve ever done before,” planning board chair Peter Cross said at the January 5 meeting, when the board voted in favor of the permit. Cross said the timber harvest had been a DEC-permitted operation for more than 30 years, and the planning board had to approve it.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Statement from Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith

Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement today:. “The CDC has now updated Ulster County’s COVID-19 community transmission level to high. The increased number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ulster County and the mid-Hudson region is being attributed to the new Omicron variant, XBB 1.5. Therefore, I would like to remind Ulster County residents of the precautions they can take to protect themselves and their families: consider wearing a mask when indoors, maintain good ventilation and airflow in indoor spaces, test as soon as COVID symptoms are suspected, stay home when sick, and follow the CDC’s recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock planning board praises one proposal, excoriates another

Two vastly different projects with potentially substantial effects on Woodstock development and quality of life are under review by the town planning board. One, a 147-acre, eleven-home subdivision off Glasco Turnpike, was lauded as an example of the kind of development that fits in with future zoning changes. The other, a proposed seven-unit motel on Calamar Lane near the center of town, came under withering criticism about its alleged incompatibility with other neighborhood uses.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Lee Wants to be Next City of Poughkeepsie Mayor

POUGHKEEPSIE – Just 16 days before his 78th birthday, Democrat Wesley Lee announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie in November of 2023. Lee is prepared to battle for the nomination against fellow Democrat, Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers who launched her mayoral campaign on December 22nd. At least one other Democrat is expected to announce their candidacy before the month’s end.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Every music event in Ulster County, Jan 11 – Jan 16

The year is starting out strong for music as we head into what feels like the first real week of winter, at least temperature-wise. More venues are coming online, with more waiting in the wings. Bookers and promoters are busy lining up dates for later in the year. It’s a great time to be a local, with venues generally less crowded and hectic than they will be when spring and summer hit. Make sure to support the performers that come out to entertain even in the slowest part of the music season.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Chairman Announced For Ulster Savings Bank

KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Ulster Savings Bank announced the appointment of Charles ‘Bud’ Walker as its new chairman beginning in 2023. Mr. Walker, who has chaired the HR committee and served on several others during his 10 years as a bank trustee, retired recently as the practice administrator at Hudson Valley Foot Associates in Kingston, the area’s leading provider of podiatric medical services. His 22-year tenure there saw the practice expand to seven counties with nine office locations.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns

If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh firefighter flunks out of academy again

NEWBURGH – The grandson of Councilman Omari Shakur has failed out of the Westchester County Career Firefighter Academy for the second time. Rayquan Bryant was originally hired as a Newburgh city firefighter on March 11, 2022, and was sent to the required fire academy on March 15th last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course

Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

After seven years of civic resistance, Wildflower Farms opens in Gardiner

Whether you were excited for it or bracing for it, Wildflower Farms is now open in Gardiner. Once known as Heartwood, it had been subject to seven full years of consideration between developers and local opposition. Set on 141 acres that were once home to a tree nursery and before that a dairy farm, the luxury brand, Auberge Resorts Collection, wants guests to relax, eat well and embrace the wild as a nature-forward and wellness-focused luxury retreat. “It’s a departure from the traditional sense of luxury,” says General Manager Manolo Sorensen. “Wildflower Farms is really about allowing nature to be wild.”
GARDINER, NY

