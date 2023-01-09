Kingston Common Council majority leader Rita Worthington discusses the many challenges that face the city

Read full article on original website
rocklandreport.com
Statement from County Executive Ed Day
“Since Fall of 2021, I’ve adamantly spoken out against state legislation to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as New York is a home rule state. Yesterday the Governor proposed expanding a property tax exemption that would allegedly reward homeowners who “build-out” ADUs, essentially incentivizing the development of these types of units. While there is no legislation currently in place requiring municipalities to allow ADUs, I fully believe that widespread construction of ADUs in suburban areas like Rockland County would be harmful to our community.
hudsonvalleyone.com
In a reversal, Woodstock’s planning board approves continued logging
After Woodstock’s planning board reversed a previous decision, an Easton Lane property owner will get to harvest trees from his 87-acre woodlot, despite objections from neighbors. “We have put more restrictions on this timber harvest than any I’ve ever done before,” planning board chair Peter Cross said at the January 5 meeting, when the board voted in favor of the permit. Cross said the timber harvest had been a DEC-permitted operation for more than 30 years, and the planning board had to approve it.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Statement from Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith
Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement today:. “The CDC has now updated Ulster County’s COVID-19 community transmission level to high. The increased number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ulster County and the mid-Hudson region is being attributed to the new Omicron variant, XBB 1.5. Therefore, I would like to remind Ulster County residents of the precautions they can take to protect themselves and their families: consider wearing a mask when indoors, maintain good ventilation and airflow in indoor spaces, test as soon as COVID symptoms are suspected, stay home when sick, and follow the CDC’s recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
Catskill school board selects new superintendent
The Catskill Central School District Board of Education selected Melissa A. Barrow to be its next superintendent of schools, effective February 12.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock planning board praises one proposal, excoriates another
Two vastly different projects with potentially substantial effects on Woodstock development and quality of life are under review by the town planning board. One, a 147-acre, eleven-home subdivision off Glasco Turnpike, was lauded as an example of the kind of development that fits in with future zoning changes. The other, a proposed seven-unit motel on Calamar Lane near the center of town, came under withering criticism about its alleged incompatibility with other neighborhood uses.
rcbizjournal.com
Clarkstown ZBA Rejects Citadelle Realty Group’s Appeal To Build Eleven-Unit Single-Family Home In Central Nyack
Schenley Vital of Citadelle Realty Group Fails To Convince ZBA That 25,000 Square-Foot Congregant Living Building Qualified As A Single Family Home In R-22 Residential Zoning District. In offering a technical opinion, Kevin Hobbs, chairman of Clarkstown’s Zoning Board of Appeals, proffered this: “If it walks like a duck and...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Lee Wants to be Next City of Poughkeepsie Mayor
POUGHKEEPSIE – Just 16 days before his 78th birthday, Democrat Wesley Lee announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie in November of 2023. Lee is prepared to battle for the nomination against fellow Democrat, Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers who launched her mayoral campaign on December 22nd. At least one other Democrat is expected to announce their candidacy before the month’s end.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Every music event in Ulster County, Jan 11 – Jan 16
The year is starting out strong for music as we head into what feels like the first real week of winter, at least temperature-wise. More venues are coming online, with more waiting in the wings. Bookers and promoters are busy lining up dates for later in the year. It’s a great time to be a local, with venues generally less crowded and hectic than they will be when spring and summer hit. Make sure to support the performers that come out to entertain even in the slowest part of the music season.
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Chairman Announced For Ulster Savings Bank
KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Ulster Savings Bank announced the appointment of Charles ‘Bud’ Walker as its new chairman beginning in 2023. Mr. Walker, who has chaired the HR committee and served on several others during his 10 years as a bank trustee, retired recently as the practice administrator at Hudson Valley Foot Associates in Kingston, the area’s leading provider of podiatric medical services. His 22-year tenure there saw the practice expand to seven counties with nine office locations.
Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns
If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh firefighter flunks out of academy again
NEWBURGH – The grandson of Councilman Omari Shakur has failed out of the Westchester County Career Firefighter Academy for the second time. Rayquan Bryant was originally hired as a Newburgh city firefighter on March 11, 2022, and was sent to the required fire academy on March 15th last year.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course
Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
'Rolling Thunder' helps 84-year-old Marine veteran get new roof in Ulster County
Marine veteran Raymond Thompson, from Highland, had his entire roof replaced Tuesday for free.
hudsonvalleyone.com
After seven years of civic resistance, Wildflower Farms opens in Gardiner
Whether you were excited for it or bracing for it, Wildflower Farms is now open in Gardiner. Once known as Heartwood, it had been subject to seven full years of consideration between developers and local opposition. Set on 141 acres that were once home to a tree nursery and before that a dairy farm, the luxury brand, Auberge Resorts Collection, wants guests to relax, eat well and embrace the wild as a nature-forward and wellness-focused luxury retreat. “It’s a departure from the traditional sense of luxury,” says General Manager Manolo Sorensen. “Wildflower Farms is really about allowing nature to be wild.”
