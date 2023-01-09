ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Cops: Man shot by deputies in Coweta after pursuit spans multiple counties

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFkHh_0k8V3f4e00

A man was fatally shot by Coweta County deputies after an extensive pursuit Monday morning, authorities said.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, which occurred after deputies attempted several PIT maneuvers on the man’s SUV during the chase that spanned multiple counties, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Coweta deputies responded around 4 a.m. to an area of Ga. 16 near the county line after being alerted to a vehicle pursuit entering their jurisdiction from Carroll County, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, Jackie L. Haynes, 52, of Whitesburg, continued to lead law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through northwest Coweta, according to the GBI. Haynes drove on the wrong side of the road and attempted to strike patrol vehicles, the GBI said.

Deputies eventually performed a successful PIT maneuver to bring the car to a halt on Handy Road in Newnan, according to authorities. However, Haynes refused to exit his vehicle, and he was Tasered, but it was “ineffective,” the GBI said.

Soon after, deputies fired a pepper ball gun into his SUV, and Haynes attempted to drive away, the agency added.

“As Haynes drove toward a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy, another deputy shot into the SUV, hitting Haynes multiple times,” the GBI said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E53jd_0k8V3f4e00

Credit: GBI

Haynes was taken to Newnan-Piedmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was the fifth officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year, the state agency said. The chase was initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 6

Related
accesswdun.com

FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder

30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
89K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy