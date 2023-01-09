Cops: Man shot by deputies in Coweta after pursuit spans multiple counties

A man was fatally shot by Coweta County deputies after an extensive pursuit Monday morning, authorities said.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, which occurred after deputies attempted several PIT maneuvers on the man’s SUV during the chase that spanned multiple counties, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Coweta deputies responded around 4 a.m. to an area of Ga. 16 near the county line after being alerted to a vehicle pursuit entering their jurisdiction from Carroll County, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, Jackie L. Haynes, 52, of Whitesburg, continued to lead law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through northwest Coweta, according to the GBI. Haynes drove on the wrong side of the road and attempted to strike patrol vehicles, the GBI said.

Deputies eventually performed a successful PIT maneuver to bring the car to a halt on Handy Road in Newnan, according to authorities. However, Haynes refused to exit his vehicle, and he was Tasered, but it was “ineffective,” the GBI said.

Soon after, deputies fired a pepper ball gun into his SUV, and Haynes attempted to drive away, the agency added.

“As Haynes drove toward a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy, another deputy shot into the SUV, hitting Haynes multiple times,” the GBI said.

Credit: GBI

Haynes was taken to Newnan-Piedmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was the fifth officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year, the state agency said. The chase was initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department.

