Louisiana State

Study: Louisiana unhappy, second highest homicide rate

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – According to a recent study, Louisiana is at the bottom of the list of happiest states and at the top of the list for highest homicide rates.

The study by NiceRx compared each state across a range of happiness-related factors.

Some key factors in the study include adults with serious mental illness, life expectancy, household income, safety score, poverty rate, and homicides per 100,000 people.

According to the research , Louisiana came in as the second unhappiest state and the state with the second-highest homicide rates.

Note: Information and research below are provided by NiceRx.

Top 10 unhappiest states

  1. Arkansas (0.65/10)
  2. Louisiana (0.99/10)
  3. Mississippi (1.43/10)
  4. West Virginia (1.66/10)
  5. Tennessee (1.67/10)
  6. Alabama (1.70/10)
  7. Kentucky (1.80/10)
  8. Oklahoma (1.94/10)
  9. New Mexico (2.42/10)
  10. South Carolina (2.69/10)

Among the happiest states in the country were Hawaii (9.08/10), Connecticut (8.50/10), Massachusetts (8.34/10), New Jersey (8.23/10), and Minnesota (8.20/10), according to the study.

Top 10 states with the highest homicide rates (per 100,000 people)

  1. Mississippi (20.5)
  2. Louisiana (19.9)
  3. Alabama (14.2)
  4. Missouri (14)
  5. Arkansas (13)
  6. South Carolina (12.7)
  7. Tennessee (11.5)
  8. Maryland (11.4)
  9. Illinois (11.2)
  10. New Mexico (10.8)

The five states with the lowest homicide rates include Vermont (0), New Hampshire (0), Maine (1.6), Idaho (2.5), and Massachusetts (2.7).

The research also revealed the following about Louisiana:

  • The average life expectancy is 73.1 years
  • The average household income is around $73,759
  • The safety score is 33.18
  • The poverty rate is 18.65%

For more information or to view the full study, click here .

