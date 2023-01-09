ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro announces nominees for Education, Labor & Industry, Administration Secretaries

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0XDs_0k8V2FM500

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has announced his nominees for Secretaries of Education, Labor & Industry, and Administration.

Dr. Khalid Mumin, a longtime Superintendent and educator in eastern and central Pennsylvania, was nominated for Education Secretary.

Dr. Mumin served as the Superintendent of Schools at Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County. Prior to working at Lower Merion, Dr. Mumin was the Superintendent of Reading School District for 7 years. He also worked as a second-grade English teacher in Scotland, Pennsylvania in Franklin County.

“It is an honor to serve Governor-Elect Shapiro and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Education and help him carry out his vision so every child in Pennsylvania — regardless of race, class, or zip code — receives a quality education and the opportunity to shape their own future,” said Dr. Khalid Mumin.

Dr. Mumin says he looks forward to working with Shapiro to fully fund schools, prioritize students’ mental health, and empower parents and guardians to ensure their children receive a quality education.

According to a 2021 U.S. News report , Pennsylvania ranked 37th among U.S. states in education and among the worst in higher education. The study found that 85.9% of high school students graduate (on par with the national average) but the average debt at graduation ($39,027) was more than $10,000 higher than the national average.

PA Farm Show 2023 Schedule of Events

Nancy Walker, the first Chief Deputy Attorney General of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s newly created Fair Labor Section, was nominated to serve as Secretary of Labor and Industry.

“Pennsylvania workers drive our economy and power our Commonwealth – and I am honored that the Governor-Elect has entrusted me with this great responsibility to serve as Secretary of Labor and Industry,” said Walker.

Who will be the next Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

Neil Weaver, who currently serves as Acting Secretary at the Department of Community and Economic Development, was nominated by Shapiro to be Secretary of Administration.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the Governor-Elect and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Administration,” said Weaver.

Shapiro has already announced his nomination for Secretary of the Commonwealth with Al Schmidt.

Shapiro and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis will both be sworn in on January 17.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WETM 18 News

Governor Wolf’s official portrait unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The official portrait of Governor Tom Wolf was unveiled as he prepares to leave office after two terms. The portrait will hang in the Governor’s Office at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. First elected in 2015, Wolf highlighted his time in office with achievements including the creation of Pennie, legalizing medical marijuana, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. lawmakers propose earlier presidential primary date

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Preview the PA Farm Show Army/Navy Cook-Off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The stage is set for the seventh annual Army/Navy Cook-Off at the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. The event is a cooking competition, “Iron Chef” style. Those competing will receive a basket of locally sourced ingredients, miscellaneous grocery items, herbs, and spices and 30 minutes to complete four dishes. This year […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Mansfield getting millions for water system projects

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield will be getting several million dollars for work on drinking water and wastewater systems, according to Governor Wolf. Outgoing Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that $236 million is coming to municipalities across Pa. for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. In Tioga County, Mansfield Borough is receiving a total […]
MANSFIELD, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

PSP released fourth-quarter firearm purchase denials

HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services warns of EBT card scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Meg Snead, the acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, receive texts saying their EBT card is about to expire. When the recipient of this scam responds, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul plans for NYS to invest more in green energy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investing in Green energy is one of the big issues Governor Hochul plans to focus on this year. Recently, she announced the EMpower Plus Program. “It will help low-income families retrofit their home by adding insulation, updating appliances, switching from fossil fuels to clean electric heating systems. And this program will […]
NEW YORK STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options as acceptable forms of voter ID. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Bail reform mentioned in State of State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In her State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul touched on the issue of bail reform— something Democrats and Republicans haven’t seen eye to eye on. “l believe there are several things we can agree upon,” said Hochul. “First that the size of someone’s bank account should not determine if someone should […]
WETM 18 News

These 6 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

Editor’s note: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) is calling on Santos to resign. His quotation in an earlier version of this story was mis-transcribed. Six House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the first-term lawmaker misrepresented parts of his résumé and biography. The group — five of whom […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

More GOP leaders call on Santos to resign

More GOP leaders are calling on Republican, George Santos to step down from his position as newly elected Congressman after he lied about his heritage, education, and career. All of this was revealed after he won New York's third Congressional District which covers parts of Long Island, Nassau County and Queens.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Hochul announces $1B mental health investment

Experts say nearly one in five adults in the U.S. live with mental illness. Part of Hochul’s State of the State addressed the new initiative to combat mental health and get people the help they need. "It’s about time, lets get it done! We can do this together. Lets get it done. Our people need this," said Governor Hochul on Tuesday.
WETM 18 News

Huckabee Sanders targets critical race theory in executive order

In one of her first moves as governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order that targets the teaching of race in classrooms, requiring the state to review its policies to snuff out what she says is teaching that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies” such as critical race theory. Critical race theory is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy