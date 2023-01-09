Shapiro announces nominees for Education, Labor & Industry, Administration Secretaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has announced his nominees for Secretaries of Education, Labor & Industry, and Administration.

Dr. Khalid Mumin, a longtime Superintendent and educator in eastern and central Pennsylvania, was nominated for Education Secretary.

Dr. Mumin served as the Superintendent of Schools at Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County. Prior to working at Lower Merion, Dr. Mumin was the Superintendent of Reading School District for 7 years. He also worked as a second-grade English teacher in Scotland, Pennsylvania in Franklin County.

“It is an honor to serve Governor-Elect Shapiro and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Education and help him carry out his vision so every child in Pennsylvania — regardless of race, class, or zip code — receives a quality education and the opportunity to shape their own future,” said Dr. Khalid Mumin.

Dr. Mumin says he looks forward to working with Shapiro to fully fund schools, prioritize students’ mental health, and empower parents and guardians to ensure their children receive a quality education.

According to a 2021 U.S. News report , Pennsylvania ranked 37th among U.S. states in education and among the worst in higher education. The study found that 85.9% of high school students graduate (on par with the national average) but the average debt at graduation ($39,027) was more than $10,000 higher than the national average.

Nancy Walker, the first Chief Deputy Attorney General of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s newly created Fair Labor Section, was nominated to serve as Secretary of Labor and Industry.

“Pennsylvania workers drive our economy and power our Commonwealth – and I am honored that the Governor-Elect has entrusted me with this great responsibility to serve as Secretary of Labor and Industry,” said Walker.

Neil Weaver, who currently serves as Acting Secretary at the Department of Community and Economic Development, was nominated by Shapiro to be Secretary of Administration.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the Governor-Elect and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Administration,” said Weaver.

Shapiro has already announced his nomination for Secretary of the Commonwealth with Al Schmidt.

Shapiro and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis will both be sworn in on January 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.