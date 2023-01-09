ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, LA

Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish.
LEESVILLE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Arrest is made in camp burglary

On December 20, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a simple burglary. located on Joe Ln. within the unincorporated area of Mamou. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect. Timothy Jaque Courville W/M DOB 3/3/1981 of the Mamou area made forced...
MAMOU, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

1/10: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Dennis Deangelo Vaughn-Allen, 26, 3810 Barn Owl Drive — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, 710 W. McNeese St. Apt. 24 — domestic abuse aggravated assault; resisting an officer. Breanna Faye Ledoux, 29, homeless —...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish, one arrested

Update, Jan. 13: Lafayette and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Corey Etienne, 36, of Duson, in connection with Tuesday’s homicide on Stagecoach Road. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Etienne has been charged with second-degree murder. Original, Jan. 11: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish

GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Kids arrested for attempted murder in January 4 shooting in Opelousas

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Opelousas police announced criminal charges against five kids - 4 boys and a girl - for attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. It all stems from a shooting last week that left a man wounded. Three of the child suspects have been taken into custody with two...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

Man wanted in connection with shooting in Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting on E. Jackson Street Sunday. The Oakdale Police Department received a call about a male victim being shot in the 500 block of East Jackson Street around 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle.
OAKDALE, LA

