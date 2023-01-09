Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
WNYT
School bus cameras capture shocking violations as cars pass
Albany County is urging schools to take adopt new safety measures, after showing alarming video of drivers illegally passing a school bus. County Executive Dan McCoy showed how its new bus safety program is working, for the first time since it was launched last September. See some of the shocking...
WNYT
Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick
State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
WNYT
Fake $100 bills found circulating in Gloversville
Fake $100 bills are popping up on North Main Street in Gloversville, warn police. The bills specifically say they are “for motion picture purposes,” and have no legal value. They also feel different. If you see one, police say to just throw them in the trash.
WNYT
Moreau woman accused of abandoning dog in car
A Moreau woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a car. Priscilla Lancaster, 26, left the dog in a car on Dublin Road in Granville, say state police. Troopers found the dog tied inside around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. They say there was no food and water, and the...
WNYT
Columbia County woman charged in wrong-way DWI crash
A Columbia County woman was sent to jail, after she allegedly drove the wrong way on the Mass Turnpike, and caused a crash. Kayla Savery of Copake Falls was driving drunk, on the wrong side of the road, with two kids in the car, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. She slammed head-on into a tow truck.
Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said after they were hit by a car on Central Avenue in Colonie.
WRGB
Vehicle damaged after striking body of bobcat suspended from I-88 overpass
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a dead bobcat that was hanging from an overpass when it was struck by a passing vehicle. Investigators say Troopers responded to the area of the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge and I-88 at around 8:00 PM. State Police say...
WNYT
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
WNYT
Glens Falls police investigate trio of attempted armed robberies
Police in Glens Falls are asking people to stay vigilant, after three attempted armed robberies over just 36 hours. They all happened this week. The most recent one was Thursday morning around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Street and Union Street. Two others happened Tuesday night around 11:30,...
WRGB
Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
WNYT
Car hits Troy home after multi-car crash
A multi-car crash in Troy on Thursday morning caused one car to crash into a home. The crash happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Douw Street. Two cars hit each other. They struck two other cars, causing one of the other cars to crash into the home, say police.
WNYT
Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union
A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
WNYT
Man receives sentence after deadly shooting
The man who killed a Schenectady mother during a Fourth of July party back in 2020, will could spend the rest of his life behind bars. Tevin Alvarez was sentenced Friday in Schenectady County court to 20 years to life in prison. He took a plea deal in November, rather...
Cherry Valley woman accused of DWI crash with 2 kids
A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside.
WNYT
Effects of grounded flights ripple to Albany International Airport
Albany International Airport travelers were still feeling the frustrations of Wednesday morning’s FAA ground stop, as noon hit. The two-hour halt – which was caused by a major computer failure – delayed around 3,700 flights nationwide and cancelled 640. The ground stop was lifted shortly before 9...
WNYT
Woman accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from Clifton Park Kohl’s
A woman is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Kohl’s in Clifton Park. It happened last October, say investigators. Cristina Cassidy, 19, of Albany was arrested last Sunday, and charged with grand larceny. She was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
WNYT
Gloversville woman accused of illegally cashing someone else’s check
A woman from Gloversville has been arrested for larceny. Jessica Tunnicliff, 40, was arrested Wednesday for cashing a check back in June that belonged to someone else, say police. The victim didn’t know, say investigators.
Amsterdam high school students arrested after incident
Montgomery police report the arrests of two juveniles on January 9. The two individuals were reportedly involved in an altercation outside of Amsterdam high school.
15-year-old stabbed in Albany Tuesday night
The Albany Police Department is confirming with NEWS10 that a 15-year-old male was stabbed in Albany. Police say he is currently in stable condition.
WNYT
Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor
A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
