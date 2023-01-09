Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersMoosic, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
pahomepage.com
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania State Trooper
Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania …. Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man wanted in connection to Old Forge...
NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
Convicted killer Sean Lannon served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 New Mexico homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs
The Pennsylvania State Police announced it seized approximately $10.3 million in illegal drugs during the end of 2022. This brought the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year to $65.4 million. Throughout the year troopers seized:. 546 pounds (lbs) of cocaine. 691 lbs of methamphetamines. 348 lbs of fentanyl.
Pa. Gov. Wolf pardons rapper Meek Mill of drug and weapons charges from 2008
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Woman allegedly stole from Walmart, caught with drugs
After allegedly stealing from the Cortlandville Walmart, an Ithaca woman was also caught with a controlled substance, according to police.
wdadradio.com
TROOPERS SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING RETAIL THEFT SUSPECT
State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say at 1:33 p.m., a man walked out of the White Township Walmart with $396 in items without attempting to pay for them. He then fled in a dark blue and silver, mid-to-late 2000s Mercury Mariner SUV with visible damage to its rear, passenger bumper.
Man That Left Girlfriend For Dead Outside Maryland Home Arrested In Florida
A Maryland man accused of killing his girlfriend in December 2021 has been arrested in Florida, authorities say. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Kimberly Page, 51, during an argument outside of a home in the 5000 block of Leah Court on Dec. 17, 2021. Jackson was located and arrested in Orange County, Florida.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Lehigh Driver Crashes Following High-Speed Chase: State Police
A high-speed police chase in Lehigh County came to a sudden stop when the fugitive crashed into a tractor trailer late on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities say. State troopers patrolling Rt. 476 in South Whitehall Township clocked a black Honda Accord traveling at 103 mph and signaled for the driver to pull over at about 9:40 p.m., the agency said in a release.
WOLF
Shapiro appoints Lackawanna County's Jason Kavulich as new Secretary of Aging
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Scranton's Jason P. Kavulich - the man known for promoting Lackawanna County's COVID-19 response - as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17. The older adults in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will soon learn what Lackawanna County residents...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks
"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
WOLF
New southern cuisine restaurant opens in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — Staggers Southern Cuisine held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in honor of their grand opening. The restaurant was one of the recipients of funding through the "Spark Wilkes-Barre" grant program. The restaurant’s menu includes all of the Southern-style favorites and is named after the Staggers family....
24-Year-Old Man Shot In Pennsauken
A 24-year-old man was shot in Pennsauken, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Pennsauken Police Department received a call for shots fired in the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C....
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
“Most Haunted Road In Pennsylvania”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads in Pennsylvania are some of the most famously haunted destinations in the United States. From eerie forests to abandoned roadside attractions, the Keystone State is home to a variety of spooky locales that are sure to send chills down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Pennsylvania:
Check your numbers! Tickets sold in Pennsylvania, New Jersey win $1 million; no jackpot winner
Check your Mega Millions tickets! One ticket sold in New Jersey and another sold in Pennsylvania matched five numbers, earning them each $1 million.
WOLF
Shapiro nominates secretaries to serve in his cabinet, including Democrat from Luzerne Co.
PA (WOLF) — Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced four key cabinet appointments. Rick Siger was nominated to be Secretary of Community and Economic Development, and former state Rep. Michael Carroll - a Democrat from Luzerne County - was nominated to be Secretary of Transportation (PennDOT) Shapiro also nominated Sarah...
Comments / 1