ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania State Trooper

Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania …. Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man wanted in connection to Old Forge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
LOCKPORT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs

The Pennsylvania State Police announced it seized approximately $10.3 million in illegal drugs during the end of 2022. This brought the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year to $65.4 million. Throughout the year troopers seized:. 546 pounds (lbs) of cocaine. 691 lbs of methamphetamines. 348 lbs of fentanyl.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

TROOPERS SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING RETAIL THEFT SUSPECT

State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say at 1:33 p.m., a man walked out of the White Township Walmart with $396 in items without attempting to pay for them. He then fled in a dark blue and silver, mid-to-late 2000s Mercury Mariner SUV with visible damage to its rear, passenger bumper.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Driver Crashes Following High-Speed Chase: State Police

A high-speed police chase in Lehigh County came to a sudden stop when the fugitive crashed into a tractor trailer late on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities say. State troopers patrolling Rt. 476 in South Whitehall Township clocked a black Honda Accord traveling at 103 mph and signaled for the driver to pull over at about 9:40 p.m., the agency said in a release.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks

"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

New southern cuisine restaurant opens in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — Staggers Southern Cuisine held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in honor of their grand opening. The restaurant was one of the recipients of funding through the "Spark Wilkes-Barre" grant program. The restaurant’s menu includes all of the Southern-style favorites and is named after the Staggers family....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Man Shot In Pennsauken

A 24-year-old man was shot in Pennsauken, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Pennsauken Police Department received a call for shots fired in the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C....
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy