whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
Kait 8
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
whiterivernow.com
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Circuit Court filings
Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man suspected of arson arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 27-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he burned an abandoned house. Kelton Boyce was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for arson, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. According to the initial incident report, officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to...
Kait 8
Second shooting suspect in custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A second man suspected in a December shooting at a Jonesboro convenience store is in police custody. A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in connection with a Sunday, Dec. 11 shooting at the Exxon on South Caraway Road.
Kait 8
Jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Independence County jailer is accused of providing drugs and tobacco to inmates in exchange for fast food burgers. Austin J. Taylor, 21, of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. According to court documents, Sheriff...
neareport.com
UPDATE: Suspect shot at victims, left scene of accident after fight, report says
JONESBORO, Ark. – A police report released Monday by the Jonesboro Police Department detailed a scary encounter at an intersection Saturday in Jonesboro. A significant update on what happened was provided by police on Tuesday (see below). At about 5:23 PM on January 7 near the intersection of Grant...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man arrested on burglary, battery charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man Sunday after they said he forced his way into a home and beat the resident. Craighead County District Judge Thomas Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge 35-year-old Stephen G. Ziegenhorn with residential burglary, second-degree battery, and criminal use of prohibited weapons (brass knuckles).
Kait 8
One hurt in road rage shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating a road rage shooting that left one person injured. According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, regarding a fistfight. Police said a driver picked someone...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Kait 8
County continues to see out-of-season thefts
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office expected the number of petty crimes to fall. However, two weeks into 2023, the numbers are still high. Region 8 News has been tracking a string of break-ins in Jonesboro, where over 30...
Kait 8
Law enforcement emphasize safety during chases
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement is making sure safety is a priority when trying to catch a criminal. On Sunday, Jan. 8, two people were arrested after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop and the driver kept going. The chase started in Highland and ended in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Amazon delivery turns into a police investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have you ever ordered a package from Amazon and it wasn’t what you expected?. Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates instead. According to a police report, 65 license plates valued at $200 were...
Kait 8
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A Jonesboro officer responded to the scene at a basketball game where three juveniles were punching each other. One of the juveniles ran out of the gym while the other two were arrested.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
Kait 8
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of Highland and Redwolf. All drivers and passengers are out of their vehicles. First responders are on the scene and asking people to avoid the area.
