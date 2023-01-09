ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted ceremonially sworn in for second term

By Justin Dennis
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS , Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted were set to be ceremonially sworn in for a second term Monday at the Ohio Statehouse.

Interview: DeWine looks ahead to second term as governor

The Republican candidate and running mate received nearly two-thirds of vote in the state’s November 2022 gubernatorial election , defeating Democratic challenger Nan Whaley and running mate Cheryl Stephens.

