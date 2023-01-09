OLLI at Yavapai College Verde Valley is proud to present “Winemaking at the Southwest Wine Center” a free Brown Bag program. Do you think that the Verde Valley is beginning to look like Napa Valley as more and more grape vines and wine-tasting rooms pop up around the area? Michael Pierce, Director of Viticulture and Enology at the Southwest Wine Center, will discuss, “The Fruits of Our Labor” at Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus on Tuesday, January 24th from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm. This program is free and open to the public.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO