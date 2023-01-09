Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Related
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Student of the Week – Jan 13th
The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize second-grader Cliodhna Rotteger of Territorial Early Childhood Center as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the week ending January 13, 2023. The staff of Territorial Early Childhood Center say that Cliodhna, a second grader in Mrs. Pruit’s class, is...
SignalsAZ
Here Ye Here Ye! The 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival!
Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this taking place in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains!. One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Library Card Design Contest
The Prescott Valley Public Library is looking to redesign the library card and you can submit your artwork to be the new look. Submit your artwork to the Prescott Valley Public Library Design Contest by January 31st to be considered. Four contest winners will be selected who will each receive a $50 gift card.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Offers Still Life Drawing Class
Come draw with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation at the new Still Life Drawing Class. Prescott Valley Arts and Culuture invites you to practice your observation and drawing skills with this fun themed drawing class on Monday nights from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on January 23, 30, February 6, 13. This...
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA Enter Agreement
Prescott Valley and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investing in the Town’s public safety with an Intergovernmental Agreement for technology that will allow first responders to reduce response times and navigate through traffic signals more safely. The technology allows first responders to use devices in their...
SignalsAZ
Winemaking at Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College
OLLI at Yavapai College Verde Valley is proud to present “Winemaking at the Southwest Wine Center” a free Brown Bag program. Do you think that the Verde Valley is beginning to look like Napa Valley as more and more grape vines and wine-tasting rooms pop up around the area? Michael Pierce, Director of Viticulture and Enology at the Southwest Wine Center, will discuss, “The Fruits of Our Labor” at Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus on Tuesday, January 24th from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm. This program is free and open to the public.
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters is Seeking Mentors
Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters (YBBBS), along with chapters across the state of Arizona, is leveraging National Mentoring Month to highlight the tremendous demand for male mentors across the state. Potential Big Brothers are urged to step up and support local youth through one-to-one mentoring. “We are excited to begin...
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
SignalsAZ
Appointment Made to Mayer Unified School District Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele McCann to the Mayer Unified School District Governing Board. This vacancy was due to the resignation of long-time Board Member and President Mark Mathern, who is stepping down after twenty-six (26) years of service to the school district, due to health issues. We greatly appreciate the service Mr. Mathern provided to the school and to local residents. Over a quarter of a century of unpaid service to the community.
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
SignalsAZ
Eagle Breeding Area Along Verde River Closed
The Forest Service closed the Ladder’s bald eagle breeding area along the Verde River to the public on December 1, 2022. The closure is expected to last through June 30, 2023, when the bald eagle breeding season ends. Should nest failure occur and re-nesting not be attempted, the closure will be opened early.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Leading food chain opens new location in Arizona
A leading food chain in its category recently opened a new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the fast-growing food chain Juice It Up!, which is one of the leading smoothie and superfruit bowl chains in the nation, recently opened a new Arizona location in Ehrenberg.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Arizona Women’s Forum in Prescott Highlights Power of Example
Aspiring women need role models; successful women want to share their expertise; and every woman appreciates a community of like minds to draw wisdom and strength. Ideas, insights, and stories will bond and inspire women of all ages this month, when the Yavapai College Foundation and the American Association of University Women’s Prescott Chapter present the Arizona Women’s Forum, Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus.
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
SignalsAZ
Arizona Cypress: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Arizona Cypress! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Windy and hot? No problem! An excellent evergreen screen or windbreak in...
Comments / 0