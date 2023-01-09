ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocking sleeper recall reannounced after more infants die

By Jacob Burbrink
 4 days ago

ATLANTA — Around 700,000 rocking sleepers are being recalled again after they were linked to 15 infants’ deaths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves all models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers. The sleepers were initially recalled in 2019 after reports of 5 infants dying.

The CPSC said 11 deaths were reported to have happened before the recall, including those five reports. Since then, the company learned of another four deaths. However, Kids2 notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rocking Sleeper.

The issue comes as infants can roll from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The American Academy of Pediatrics called the product “dangerous” after a Consumer Reports investigation linked a Fisher-Price rocking sleeper to 32 infant deaths since 2011.

Millions of sleepers recalled after more than 100 infants die

The sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and online from March 2012 through April 2019. The CPSC reminds people that it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Recalled Kids2 Rocking Sleeper
Recalled Kids2 Rocking Sleeper
Photos//CPSC

Anyone with the recalled sleeper should immediately stop using it and contact Kids2 for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Kids2 toll-free at 866-869-7954 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Rocking Sleeper recall or www.kids2.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

