ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pump patrol: Prices begin to fall in Florida; here’s what you’ll pay Monday

By Alexa Lorenzo, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTaKB_0k8Uwosa00

ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to the cost of gasoline in Florida, AAA had slightly better news to share on Monday compared to recent weeks.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Following a two-week surge, the auto giant said gas prices were once again declining in the Sunshine State.

AAA said that over the weekend, the average for regular unleaded fell roughly 2 cents, landing at $3.30 per gallon on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAswY_0k8Uwosa00

That was still a stark contrast to the $2.99 that Floridians were paying on Dec. 26.

The 30-cent-plus spike since late December has felt unfamiliar and somewhat alarming after weeks of steady declines -- totaling nearly 60 cents per gallon -- in November and most of December.

But the modest 2-cent drop over this past weekend appears to be the start of a trend that will usher in more significant price improvements, according to AAA.

“Gas prices soared in recent weeks after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Jenkins said that while refinery activity got back up to speed last week, global fuel demand was lower, partly because of rising COVID-19 cases in China.

What does that reduced demand mean for consumers at the pump?

“Retail prices could drop 10 to 20 cents in the coming weeks unless oil prices suddenly rebound,” he said.

Jenkins explained that lower oil prices typically trigger lower gasoline prices, but usually with lag time.

“Gas prices always rise like a rocket and fall like a feather ... so it could take a few weeks before retail prices fully adjust to the recent oil price drop.”

In The City Beautiful, the average price per gallon landed at $3.27 on Monday.

So if you plan to fill up your 15-gallon tank in the metro area, expect to spend a little less than $50.

To find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyxKp_0k8Uwosa00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Cheree C
4d ago

Where would they be falling exactly? There was a 30 cent increase overnight in Ocala then a slight decrease but still over $3gal.

Reply
5
Related
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Market woes hit Florida pension plans, here's what you need to know

TALLAHASSEE - Government pension plans in Florida and other states took a hit in 2022, as a downturn in financial markets caused investment losses, new reports show. The reports, released by the Florida Department of Management Services and the non-profit Equable Institute, show that the Florida pension system had investment losses of about 6.2 percent during the fiscal year that ended June 30 - similar to pension-system losses across the country. The New York-based Equable, which focuses on public retirement-system issues, said in a report issued Tuesday that the state of pensions at the end of 2022 was "fragile." The...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering

Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

$3M and $1M Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Florida

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. The game’s website says three players from Florida, Connecticut and...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension

In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
LADY LAKE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida braces for frigid weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County is opening its doors tonight to people in need of a warm place to go. At The Salvation Army on West Colonial Drive, an emergency men’s shelter opened Friday evening. Staff is ensuring men who need a place to stay warm have one and bending the rule that states when those in need have to be in the shelter by.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida grocery shoppers seeing increase in egg prices

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you've noticed your grocery bill going up, it might be because of the cost of eggs. Inflation is hitting hard and shoppers are forced to shell out more cash for the household staple. Food market data company Urner Barry says the average price of...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

SpaceX to launch next mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida this weekend

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up for this weekend's launch of the USSF-67 mission for the U.S. Space Force from Florida's Space Coast. The Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Saturday, Jan. 14. Liftoff is set for 5:55 p.m. ET from Launchpad 39A. Space Force Launch weather officers are forecasting between an 80 and 90% chance of good conditions for liftoff on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy