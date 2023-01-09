ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard searches for missing snorkeler in northern Florida Keys

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

MIAMI (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are working to find a snorkeler who went missing in the northern Florida Keys.

The USCG said it is looking for Roberto Salgado, 60, of Cuba, who was last seen snorkeling near Elliot Key at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Salgado was described as being 6 feet tall and wearing a green camouflage shirt.

Anyone with information on Salgado’s disappearance is asked to call 305-535-4472.

