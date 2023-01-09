LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO