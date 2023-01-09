ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

fox56news.com

Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured in fire

Winchester restaurants are hosting benefits for boy injured in a fire in 2022.
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Darin Allgood named Georgetown police chief

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Recently elected Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins recently fired the city’s police chief and chief administrative officer, but now the city has a new police chief. The mayor previously said he planned to promote the new hire from within the department. “The selection process...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing

Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Person shot Wednesday night on Angliana Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for answers Thursday morning after they say someone was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Kentucky’s campus Wednesday night. Investigators told ABC 36 the police department responded to a report of shots fired...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Laurel Co. murder suspect arrested after months on the run

The sheriff's office said Danielle Kelly was driving an SUV under the influence in 2021 when she hit two other vehicles, killing one person. Kelly didn't show up to court last year and has been on the run since.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Retired Frankfort K-9 passes away after lymphoma battle

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A retired member of the Frankfort Police Department passed away on Thursday. According to the Frankfort Police Department, police K-9 Aron died after a short battle with lymphoma with his handler, Lt. Shane Music by his side. Aron was a dual-purpose German Shepherd who...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington's free trash disposal day Saturday

Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Maurice A. Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine (five kilograms and 500 grams) and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage

Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday's storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds.
MERCER COUNTY, KY

