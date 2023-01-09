Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured in fire
WTVQ
Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
fox56news.com
Darin Allgood named Georgetown police chief
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Recently elected Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins recently fired the city’s police chief and chief administrative officer, but now the city has a new police chief. The mayor previously said he planned to promote the new hire from within the department. “The selection process...
fox56news.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
WTVQ
Person shot Wednesday night on Angliana Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for answers Thursday morning after they say someone was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Kentucky’s campus Wednesday night. Investigators told ABC 36 the police department responded to a report of shots fired...
WLKY.com
I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
fox56news.com
Laurel Co. murder suspect arrested after months on the run
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
fox56news.com
Retired Frankfort K-9 passes away after lymphoma battle
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A retired member of the Frankfort Police Department passed away on Thursday. According to the Frankfort Police Department, police K-9 Aron died after a short battle with lymphoma with his handler, Lt. Shane Music by his side. Aron was a dual-purpose German Shepherd who...
WTVQ
Injury crash in Danville caused by Lexington man driving under influence, police say
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A three-vehicle injury crash in Danville on Tuesday night was caused by a Lexington man who was driving under the influence, police say. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, police responded to a three-vehicle intersection crash on Hustonville Road/Danville Bypass. Jerod...
fox56news.com
Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
fox56news.com
Lexington's free trash disposal day Saturday
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
WKYT 27
Lexington man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Maurice A. Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine (five kilograms and 500 grams) and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl.
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
fox56news.com
Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage
