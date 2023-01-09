ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horrendous complete work on new album; announce U.S. live shows

Progressive death metal outfit Horrendous have completed work on their fifth full-length effort, which is expected to arrive later this year via Season of Mist. The group has also announced a string of U.S. shows for this year. Tour Dates:. 02/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus. 02/11 Philadelphia, PA @...
